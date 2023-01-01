Museum of Sacred Art & Crypt

This small museum behind the Ruins of the Church of St Paul contains polychrome carved wooden statues, silver chalices, monstrances and oil paintings –including a copy of a 17th-century painting depicting the martyrdom of 26 Japanese Christians by crucifixion at Nagasaki in 1597. The adjoining crypt contains the remains of Asian Christian martyrs. Also here is the tomb of Alessandro Valignano, the Jesuit who founded the College of the Mother of God and is credited with establishing Christianity in Japan.