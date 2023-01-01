Lin Fung Temple

Dedicated to Kun Iam, the Goddess of Mercy, this graceful Temple of the Lotus was built in 1592, and underwent several reconstructions. It used to host mandarins from Guangdong province when they visited Macau, the most famous being Commissioner Lin Zexu, who was credited with stamping out the opium trade. His statue stands in the entrance courtyard. The temple has beautiful religious art.

Facing a courtyard in the back is a sculpted relief mural depicting marital harmony, which is elegant, modern and slightly Western-looking.