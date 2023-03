The glassy lake in this lovely, verdant 530-hectare park – backing onto the towering city wall – is studded with five interconnected isles scattered with bonsai gardens, camphor and cherry-blossom trees, temples and bamboo groves. It's a lovely escape from Nanjing's urban expanses, while the entire lake circuit is a whopping (and enjoyable) 9.5km jaunt. There are also boat rides (¥120 to ¥140 per hour) and miniature train rides (¥20; 8.30am to 4.45pm).