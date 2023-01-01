The most active temple in Nanjing, Jiming Temple was first built in AD 527 during the Three Kingdoms period and has been rebuilt many times since.

Enter the base of seven-storey-tall Yaoshifo Pagoda (药师佛塔, Yàoshīfó Tǎ) to see the spectacle of hundreds of small, gold Buddha figures in cabinets before heading into the on-site restaurant for a good-value vegetarian meal with a handy picture menu and excellent views towards the city's Ming walls.

At the time of writing, renovations had closed off the rear walkway to the city wall (¥30, 8am to 4pm), but it is only a short 150m-walk from the back of the temple to Jiefang Gate.