2-Day-3-Night Zhangjiajie Avatar Tour Package

Day 1-arrive zhangjiajie cityLocal guide will meet and greet you at the airport or train station, 15 minutes transfer to hotel in zhangjiajie city. Free and easy time for you to explore the small city. Zhangjiajie is a small city located in the northwest of Hunan province, with a total population of 1.7 million. It is famous for Â its unique sand stone quarts peaks and mountains .Day 2 - Zhangjiajie national park - Bailong Elevator, Yuanjiajie, Tianzi Mountain(L)After breakfast at your hotel, you will make your way to Zhangjiajie National Forest Park to start today's adventure. Explore beautiful scenery during your ride to Bailong Elevator made of see-through glass before using it to ascend to Yuanjiajie Mountain. Venture from Yuanjiajie's summit with a 2.5-hour hike into the Pillar of Southern Sky, an inspiration for Hallelujah Mountains in the movie, Avatar. From there, you will proceed to the Platform of Forgetfulness to admire nearby peak-views before walking across the First Bridge Under Heaven. Lunch at the local restaurant will be available at your own expense. Next, park shuttle bus will take you to visit Tianzi Mountain where Imperial Writing Brush Peaks, Xihai Stone Forest, and other incredible views and scenery await. Your activities for the day will conclude a trip by Tianzi cable car before being transferred back to your hotel.Day 3: Zhangjiajie National park Golden whip stream-Yellow stone village- Sandstone Gallery (L)Check out hotel in the morning, proceed to zhangjiajie national forest park again, to explore the Golden Whip Stream (Jinbianxi) – this charming valley is most likely to bring you into the Pandora's wonderland of the movie Avatar. You will have a leisure hiking about 2.5 hours along the stream. You can just relax yourself with the beautiful mountain, fresh air, and pure water . later you guide will take you to take cable car up and down to pay a visit to Huangshi village, which is 1080m above the sea level. It is the biggest sightseeing platform to view the spectacular scenery in the national park. A saying goes “He who does not reach Huangshi Village does not pay a true visit to Zhangjiajie.” At the end, transfer back to Zhangjiajie to visit a new art gallery- Sandstone Painting Gallery. Day 4: Departure You will be picked up and transferred from your own prearranged hotel to the airport or train station.finish your pleasant trip with us please book your hotel in Wuling yuan tickets station area for 2 nights , and book the last night in zhangjiajie city