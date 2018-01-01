Welcome to Zhāngjiājiè
For thousands of years, this was a remote land known mainly to three minority peoples: Tujia, Miao and Bai. Today more than 20 million visitors come here every year. It is also home to more than 3000 distinct plant species as well as diverse fauna. You'll see lots of macaques on the main trails (remember, they are wild so don't feed them), while endangered species such as the Chinese giant salamander, Chinese water deer and the elusive clouded leopard (only their tracks have been seen) lurk deep in the park.
2-Day-3-Night Zhangjiajie Avatar Tour Package
Day 1-arrive zhangjiajie cityLocal guide will meet and greet you at the airport or train station, 15 minutes transfer to hotel in zhangjiajie city. Free and easy time for you to explore the small city. Zhangjiajie is a small city located in the northwest of Hunan province, with a total population of 1.7 million. It is famous for Â its unique sand stone quarts peaks and mountains .Day 2 - Zhangjiajie national park - Bailong Elevator, Yuanjiajie, Tianzi Mountain(L)After breakfast at your hotel, you will make your way to Zhangjiajie National Forest Park to start today's adventure. Explore beautiful scenery during your ride to Bailong Elevator made of see-through glass before using it to ascend to Yuanjiajie Mountain. Venture from Yuanjiajie's summit with a 2.5-hour hike into the Pillar of Southern Sky, an inspiration for Hallelujah Mountains in the movie, Avatar. From there, you will proceed to the Platform of Forgetfulness to admire nearby peak-views before walking across the First Bridge Under Heaven. Lunch at the local restaurant will be available at your own expense. Next, park shuttle bus will take you to visit Tianzi Mountain where Imperial Writing Brush Peaks, Xihai Stone Forest, and other incredible views and scenery await. Your activities for the day will conclude a trip by Tianzi cable car before being transferred back to your hotel.Day 3: Zhangjiajie National park Golden whip stream-Yellow stone village- Sandstone Gallery (L)Check out hotel in the morning, proceed to zhangjiajie national forest park again, to explore the Golden Whip Stream (Jinbianxi) – this charming valley is most likely to bring you into the Pandora's wonderland of the movie Avatar. You will have a leisure hiking about 2.5 hours along the stream. You can just relax yourself with the beautiful mountain, fresh air, and pure water . later you guide will take you to take cable car up and down to pay a visit to Huangshi village, which is 1080m above the sea level. It is the biggest sightseeing platform to view the spectacular scenery in the national park. A saying goes “He who does not reach Huangshi Village does not pay a true visit to Zhangjiajie.” At the end, transfer back to Zhangjiajie to visit a new art gallery- Sandstone Painting Gallery. Day 4: Departure You will be picked up and transferred from your own prearranged hotel to the airport or train station.finish your pleasant trip with us please book your hotel in Wuling yuan tickets station area for 2 nights , and book the last night in zhangjiajie city
PrivateTour: Glass Bridge and Baofeng Lake from Zhangjiajie
Your guide and driver will pick you up at your hotel lobby at 8:30am to start your adventure to the world’s longest glass bridge in Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon. Here, you can see the highest and longest glass bridge in the world. In addition, You will enjoy a scenic walk boasting waterfalls and wonderful views on each side. The glass bridge is built between two mountains of Zhangjiajie Grand canyon, which is 1,230 feet (375 meters) long and 20 feet (6 meters) wide with a height of 984 feet (300 meters) from bottoms. After touring the glass bridge, you will enjoy lunch at a local restaurant before heading over to Baofeng Lake, a veritable place of graceful mountains and charming waterways. The lake is located in a altitude of 1,923 feet (586 meters), and because of its association with Baofeng mountain range, the lake bears the name of Baofeng. With an average depth of 236 feet (72 meters), Baofeng Lake covers an area of 15 hectares holding 211,888 cubic feet (6 million cubic meters) of water at full capacity. This water of the lake is gathered by rainfall, mountain springs, and underground streams with emerald color all year around. Therefore, it is reputed as the paradise in the human world. You are going to take a boat ride to enjoy all the beauty of the lake. Then, you will visit an art gallery of sandstone painting to appreciate a new kind of painting style before being transferred back to Zhangjiajie to your choice of hotel, train station, airport or bus station.
Private Tour to Tianzi Mountain and Yuanjiajie Scenic Area in Wulingyuan with Picnic Break from Zhangjiajie
Meet your guide at the lobby of your hotel in Zhangjiajie city and be transferred to Wulingyuan Scenic Area, also called Zhangjiajie National Forest Park for approximately 40 minutes. The Zhangjiajie National Forest Park is divided in to different areas, being Yuanjiajie the most famous one for its outstanding karst landscape, and Tianzi Mountain, the most popular one for its clouds and mists. First you will take the cable car to Tianzi Mountain, or in Chinese Tianzishan. The cable car is the best option to obtain panoramic views of the Wulingyuan Scenic Area. Once in the mountain, you will walk along the mountain paths while your guide explains the formation and best view point of the the large mountain peaks from different angles. Then you will take the shuttle bus to Yuanjiajie Scenic Area, the most visited area of Wulingyuan Scenic Area. Here your guide will find a good location with nice views to enjoy a Chinese picnic break, including some snacks, fruits and beverages. Here you will visit some of the main highlights like the “First Bridge under Heaven”, that you can cross and walk around a circle path to get some fantastic views to the valley. Other famous spot here is what is commonly known as the Avatar's "Hallelujah Mountain", famous for being the inspiration for the Hollywood movie Avatar. In this area, you will enjoy a late lunch to complete the picnic break. Then you will start descending the mountain with the guide, taking first the Hundred Dragon Elevator, in Chinese Bailong Elevator, which is an attraction itself. It was built along the side of a cliff and it is the highest of its kind in the world. Then the shuttle bus will take you to the entrance at around 4:00 pm where the driver will be waiting to drop you off at your hotel in Zhangjiajie city centre.
Zhangjiajie Private 4-Day Tour: Enshi Grand Canyon and Tianmen
Day 1: Arrival in ZhangjiajieUpon arrival in Zhangjiajie, you'll be picked up and transferred to your hotel. The rest of the day will be free for you to explore the city at your leisure.Day 2: Bailong Elevator, Yuanjiajie, Tianzi Mountain （L）After breakfast at your hotel, you will make your way to Zhangjiajie National Forest Park to start today's adventure. Explore beautiful scenery during your ride to Bailong Elevator made of see-through glass before using it to ascend to Yuanjiajie Mountain. Venture from Yuanjiajie's summit with a 2.5-hour hike into the Pillar of Southern Sky, an inspiration for Hallelujah Mountains in the movie, Avatar. From there, you will proceed to the Platform of Forgetfulness to admire nearby peak-views before walking across the First Bridge Under Heaven. Lunch at the local restaurant will be available at your own expense. Next, park shuttle bus will take you to visit Tianzi Mountain where Imperial Writing Brush Peaks, Xihai Stone Forest, and other incredible views and scenery await. Your activities for the day will conclude a trip by Tianzi cable car before being transferred back to your hotel.Day 3: Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon - Baofeng Lake （L）Enjoy a morning view of the Enshi Grand Canyon completed with aesthetically pleasing cliffs, caves, streams, and lakes. Take time to observe flora and fauna of this natural museum of the northern temperate zone. Slide down to the bottom of the hill where you have the opportunity to cross a half-mile glass bridge (opened on May 1st, 2016). Afterward, visit Baofeng Lake where you can enjoy some locals singing while taking a boat ride on the lake before heading back to your hotel.Day 4: Tianmen Mountain, Sandstone Painting Institute, Airport （L）After breakfast, prepare yourself to take the world's longest cable car to the top of Tianmen Mountain, the highest mountain in Zhangjiajie city. See the sights such as the 99-Turn Road and the 999-Step that lead to the gate of Tianmen from up high on a glass skywalk. From there, you will visit a art gallery of sandstone painting to appreciate a new kind of painting style. After being taken back to Zhangjiajie, you will have free time in the city until your tour concludes with your transfer to the airport according to your literary.
Private Day Trip to Zhangjiajie National Forest Park
In the morning, your guide and driver will pick you up from your Zhangjiajie hotel lobby and transfer you to Zhangjiajie National Forest Park admission ticket booth. Upon entering the park, you will take a cable car ride uphill and spend your morning exploring Yellow Stone Village which lies to the west of Zhangjiajie Forest Park with an altitude of 3,609 feet (1,100 meters) and covers an area of 41.3 acres (16.7 hectares). There is a Chinese proverb saying that "you have not been to Zhangjiajie if you have not visited Yellow Stone Village." Popular scenic spots inside the village include "Six Strange Pagodas," "Star Gathering Platform," "Five Fingers Peaks" and so on. Later, take a break for lunch which is at your own expense but your guide will gladly offer you ideas and suggestions.In the afternoon, you will visit Golden Whip Stream which is also located in Zhangjiajie National Forest Park. The stream runs through Zhangjiajie Forest Park covering a distance of 4.7 miles (7.5 kilometers) from north to south winding along the foot of mountains and valleys. The brook is limpid throughout the year with many scenic spots throughout its course. You will enjoy crisp and fresh air while exploring beautiful valleys. At the end of the tour, you will be transferred back to your hotel.
Private Day Trip to Grand Canyon of Zhangjiajie
Expect pickup from your hotel in Zhangjiajie city or Wulingyuan town at 9am for the drive to the Grand Canyon of Zhangjiaie: it's about an hour from downtown Zhangjiajie or 40 minutes from Wulingyuan. As you approach the entrance, take the time to admire the expanse of bamboo forest that stretches into the distance. A sheer gorge, with jagged cliffs and a path slicing through the narrow canyon, leads to the bottom of the valley. The Grand Canyon of Zhangjiajie scenic area covers around 37 square miles (60 square kilometers), and is rich with the dramatic karst landscapes of pillars, cliffs, gorges, and rock formations that have mesmerized visitors since time immemorial. Your guide will escort you to the main attractions, some by foot, and some by vehicle. Marvel at vistas like One Line Sky, the Millennial Rattan, Chuangwang Pavilion, Rotten Ship Rock, the Bandit Hole, and more. Capture terrifying selfies perched high above the landscape as you learn about the history of the area, including the bloody battles fought between the 17th-century general Wu Sangui and the rebel leader Li Zicheng in the dying days of the Ming dynasty. Probably the highlight of any visit to the Grand Canyon of Zhangjiajie is the famous Glass Bridge, which opened in 2016. Stretching 1,410 feet (430 meters) across the canyon at 984 feet (300 meters) above the ground, it's the longest and highest glass bridge in the world. If you'd like to walk on the bridge, please advise at time of booking: an additional fee is payable, and tickets must be booked in advance. Your tour will finish around 4pm, when you drive back to your hotel, arriving around 5pm.