Visible from anywhere in Zhangjiajie City, this distinctive mountain range features Tiānmén Dòng (天门洞), a prominent keyhole cut through the mountainside. The seriously lengthy 7km-long Tianmen Mountain Cable Car (天门山索道, Tiānmén Shān Suǒdào) is Asia's longest, and takes half an hour to hoist you up. The cable car is included in your entrance ticket. There are several glass-bottomed walkways at the top.

It's a 10-minute walk to the cable-car station from Zhangjiajie's bus and train stations. Follow the main street leading north from the train station until you see the entrance on your left. Keep the cable car on your left as you go.