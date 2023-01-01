Yuánjiājiè

Located near the top of the Bailong Elevator (白龙天梯; Báilóng Tiāntī; one way ¥72), this scenic trail is a succession of one incredible panorama after another: best of all is the No 1 Highest Natural Bridge (天下第一桥, Tiānxiàdìyī Qiáo), a natural bridge spanning two spires, 357m above the canyon floor. Because of its location near the elevator it's quite crowded, but don't let that deter you – the views are simply awesome. You can also hike back down to the Golden Whip Stream from here.