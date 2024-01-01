A 48-hectare cave network that consists of a large number of chambers, subterranean pools, lakes and falls, all illuminated in fancy colours. It's a two-hour hike through the cave in total, including a boat ride and loads of steps. Take bus No 1 (¥1, 25 minutes) from the Wulingyuan bus station.
Yellow Dragon Cave
Zhangjiajie
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Zhangjiajie National Forest Park
10.09 MILES
Among China’s crop of surreal landscapes, Zhangjiajie has got to be a contender for one of the most impressive. A forest of spectacularly weathered spires…
7.28 MILES
This area is at the top of the plateau near the Wulingyuan entrance, and enjoys many of the park's more spectacular viewpoints. It can be reached directly…
11.38 MILES
Located on the backside of the park is this unexpectedly fun hike, which descends into a valley (beneath a cable car) before climbing back up a series of…
10.53 MILES
Located near the top of the Bailong Elevator (白龙天梯; Báilóng Tiāntī; one way ¥72), this scenic trail is a succession of one incredible panorama after…
29.16 MILES
If you speak some Chinese and want to get well off the beaten track, this staggeringly beautiful mountain valley and its caves, natural arches and…
10.63 MILES
On the canyon floor, the Golden Whip Stream area is a peaceful, flat trail meandering 5.7km east from the Forest Park entrance to the Bailong Elevator …
18.93 MILES
Visible from anywhere in Zhangjiajie City, this distinctive mountain range features Tiānmén Dòng (天门洞), a prominent keyhole cut through the mountainside…
6.59 MILES
The Grand Canyon's primary attraction is the world's highest (300m) and longest (430m) glass bridge, which famously closed a mere two weeks after opening…
Nearby Zhangjiajie attractions
6.59 MILES
The Grand Canyon's primary attraction is the world's highest (300m) and longest (430m) glass bridge, which famously closed a mere two weeks after opening…
7.28 MILES
This area is at the top of the plateau near the Wulingyuan entrance, and enjoys many of the park's more spectacular viewpoints. It can be reached directly…
3. Zhangjiajie National Forest Park
10.09 MILES
Among China’s crop of surreal landscapes, Zhangjiajie has got to be a contender for one of the most impressive. A forest of spectacularly weathered spires…
10.53 MILES
Located near the top of the Bailong Elevator (白龙天梯; Báilóng Tiāntī; one way ¥72), this scenic trail is a succession of one incredible panorama after…
10.63 MILES
On the canyon floor, the Golden Whip Stream area is a peaceful, flat trail meandering 5.7km east from the Forest Park entrance to the Bailong Elevator …
11.27 MILES
From the Forest Park entrance, there is an early opportunity for a bird's-eye view of the towers from Huangshi Village, a 3km loop on a plateau 1048m up…
11.38 MILES
Located on the backside of the park is this unexpectedly fun hike, which descends into a valley (beneath a cable car) before climbing back up a series of…
18.93 MILES
Visible from anywhere in Zhangjiajie City, this distinctive mountain range features Tiānmén Dòng (天门洞), a prominent keyhole cut through the mountainside…