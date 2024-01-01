Yellow Dragon Cave

Zhangjiajie

LoginSave

A 48-hectare cave network that consists of a large number of chambers, subterranean pools, lakes and falls, all illuminated in fancy colours. It's a two-hour hike through the cave in total, including a boat ride and loads of steps. Take bus No 1 (¥1, 25 minutes) from the Wulingyuan bus station.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Zhangjiajie National Forest Park

    Zhangjiajie National Forest Park

    10.09 MILES

    Among China’s crop of surreal landscapes, Zhangjiajie has got to be a contender for one of the most impressive. A forest of spectacularly weathered spires…

  • Tiānzǐ Shān

    Tiānzǐ Shān

    7.28 MILES

    This area is at the top of the plateau near the Wulingyuan entrance, and enjoys many of the park's more spectacular viewpoints. It can be reached directly…

  • Yángjiājiè

    Yángjiājiè

    11.38 MILES

    Located on the backside of the park is this unexpectedly fun hike, which descends into a valley (beneath a cable car) before climbing back up a series of…

  • Yuánjiājiè

    Yuánjiājiè

    10.53 MILES

    Located near the top of the Bailong Elevator (白龙天梯; Báilóng Tiāntī; one way ¥72), this scenic trail is a succession of one incredible panorama after…

  • Binglang Valley

    Binglang Valley

    29.16 MILES

    If you speak some Chinese and want to get well off the beaten track, this staggeringly beautiful mountain valley and its caves, natural arches and…

  • Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, China

    Golden Whip Stream

    10.63 MILES

    On the canyon floor, the Golden Whip Stream area is a peaceful, flat trail meandering 5.7km east from the Forest Park entrance to the Bailong Elevator …

  • Tianmen Mountain

    Tianmen Mountain

    18.93 MILES

    Visible from anywhere in Zhangjiajie City, this distinctive mountain range features Tiānmén Dòng (天门洞), a prominent keyhole cut through the mountainside…

  • Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon

    Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon

    6.59 MILES

    The Grand Canyon's primary attraction is the world's highest (300m) and longest (430m) glass bridge, which famously closed a mere two weeks after opening…

View more attractions

Nearby Zhangjiajie attractions

1. Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon

6.59 MILES

The Grand Canyon's primary attraction is the world's highest (300m) and longest (430m) glass bridge, which famously closed a mere two weeks after opening…

2. Tiānzǐ Shān

7.28 MILES

This area is at the top of the plateau near the Wulingyuan entrance, and enjoys many of the park's more spectacular viewpoints. It can be reached directly…

3. Zhangjiajie National Forest Park

10.09 MILES

Among China’s crop of surreal landscapes, Zhangjiajie has got to be a contender for one of the most impressive. A forest of spectacularly weathered spires…

4. Yuánjiājiè

10.53 MILES

Located near the top of the Bailong Elevator (白龙天梯; Báilóng Tiāntī; one way ¥72), this scenic trail is a succession of one incredible panorama after…

5. Golden Whip Stream

10.63 MILES

On the canyon floor, the Golden Whip Stream area is a peaceful, flat trail meandering 5.7km east from the Forest Park entrance to the Bailong Elevator …

6. Huangshi Village

11.27 MILES

From the Forest Park entrance, there is an early opportunity for a bird's-eye view of the towers from Huangshi Village, a 3km loop on a plateau 1048m up…

7. Yángjiājiè

11.38 MILES

Located on the backside of the park is this unexpectedly fun hike, which descends into a valley (beneath a cable car) before climbing back up a series of…

8. Tianmen Mountain

18.93 MILES

Visible from anywhere in Zhangjiajie City, this distinctive mountain range features Tiānmén Dòng (天门洞), a prominent keyhole cut through the mountainside…