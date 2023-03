On the canyon floor, the Golden Whip Stream area is a peaceful, flat trail meandering 5.7km east from the Forest Park entrance to the Bailong Elevator (白龙天梯, Báilóng Tiāntī; one way ¥72), a cliffside lift rising 335m in under two minutes to the Yuanjiajie area. If you'd rather walk the whole way, about halfway to the elevator are steps climbing up the cliff to Yuanjiajie (one hour). This is Zhangjiajie's main access route if coming from Forest Park.