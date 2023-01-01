Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon

The Grand Canyon's primary attraction is the world's highest (300m) and longest (430m) glass bridge, which famously closed a mere two weeks after opening in 2016 when officials realised that visitation was going to exceed their projections by a factor of 10. If that didn't clue you in, we'll say it again: this is a very crowded place. Unless you're excited about seeing the bridge, you can skip it. No cameras allowed.

Buses run here regularly from Zhangjiajie city (¥22, 90 minutes) and Wulingyuan (¥11, 50 minutes) from 6.30am to 5.30pm.