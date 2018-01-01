Welcome to Wǔhàn

Wǔhàn (武汉) has matured from the sprawling convergence of three smaller cities to an industrial and commercial centre with more than a smattering of fine cultural sites, including the Yellow Crane Tower and a terrific museum. At times it feels ready to leap from its second-tier status, its warring history a thing of a 2000-year-old past.

Read More

Amid the traffic and smog, the Yangzi River opens up the densely packed streets, rolling around parks, lakes and a concession-era entertainment district in Hànkǒu, the pick of the three cities, growing in swagger by the financial year. This is not the place of penny postcards, but it's urban China and it's worth getting to know.

Read Less

Top experiences in Wǔhàn

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $45.49

Image for

Wǔhàn activities

18-to-Thirtysomethings

China on a Shoestring–Hong Kong to Beijing

Soak in the vibrant pulse of Hong Kong, float down the Yangtze on a Chinese-style riverboat, and walk the Great Wall with other others that share your appetite for adventure. Enjoy 18 days packed with China's major sights and out-of-the-way gems with the freedom to choose those that interest you. Cycle along Xian’s ancient city walls and through the stunning rice fields and limestone karsts of Yangzhou. Explore gorgeous scenery straight out of a painting or just relax and take it all in.
See More Activities
Wǔhàn photo credits