Wuhan’s mythical crane, immortalised in the 8th-century poetry of Cui Hao, has long flown, but the city landmark remains perched atop Snake Hill. The tower has been rebuilt often since the original was constructed in AD 223, and today’s five-storey, yellow-tiled version is a 1980s remake of the Qing tower that burned down in 1884.

Bus 411 runs between the tower and the provincial museum. The Dongtinmen stop on metro Line 7 will get you close, while Line 5 will eventually run directly here.