Hubei Provincial Museum

The highlights of Hubei's Provincial Museum are excavations from the Tomb of Marquis Yi of Zeng (c 433 BC): there are bronze wares, weaponry and musical instruments – including one of the world’s largest, a remarkable five-tonne set of 65 double-tone bronze bells. Half-hour chime bell performances (¥30) are given thrice daily (10.30am, 2pm and 3pm) during the week, with an extra performance at 11.30am on the weekend. Other exhibits here include Palaeolithic fossils and Neolithic bronzes and pottery. Passport required.

The museum is by the enormous East Lake (东湖, Dōng Hú). Bus 411 runs here from the Yellow Crane Tower. Line 8 on the metro will eventually stop here too.