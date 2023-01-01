Long coveted by developers as a prime location for new condos and marina facilities, unspoiled Tung O Wan is still holding out against the might of the property dollar thanks to the combined resistance of local residents and environmentalists from other shores. Ringed by a long sandy beach, this small and secluded bay makes a rewarding detour while walking to Sok Kwu Wan from Yung Shue Wan or from Sok Kwu Wan itself.

Just before the Tin Hau Temple at the entrance to Sok Kwu Wan, follow the signposted path to the right southward, up and over the hill to the tiny village of Tung O. The 2km walk takes about 30 minutes over a rugged landscape, and the first half is a fairly strenuous climb up steps and along a path.