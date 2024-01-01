Mo Tat Wan

Lamma

The clean and relatively uncrowded beach at Mo Tat Wan is a mere 20-minute coastal path walk (1.3km) east of Sok Kwu Wan village. Mo Tat Wan is OK for swimming, but has no lifeguards. You can also reach it by kaito (small open-sea ferry) from Aberdeen, which continues on to Sok Kwu Wan.

Nearby Lamma attractions

1. Tung O Wan

0.72 MILES

Long coveted by developers as a prime location for new condos and marina facilities, unspoiled Tung O Wan is still holding out against the might of the…

2. Lamma Fisherfolk’s Village

0.8 MILES

This 2000-sq-metre floating museum and theme park on a raft showcases the fishing culture and history of the traditional fishery industry in Hong Kong…

3. Sok Kwu Wan

0.9 MILES

Though still a small settlement (population 500), Lamma's secondary village of Sok Kwu Wan supports at least a dozen waterfront seafood restaurants…

4. Kamikaze Caves

1.06 MILES

The three so-called Kamikaze Caves, grottoes measuring 10m wide and 30m deep, were built by the occupying Japanese forces to house motorboats wired with…

5. Sham Wan

1.25 MILES

Sham Wan is a beautiful bay in the south of the island that can be reached from Tung O Wan by clambering over the hills. A trail on the left about 200m up…

6. Lo So Shing

1.47 MILES

Lo So Shing beach is the most beautiful stretch of sand on Lamma, a small gold crescent fringed by thickly forested hills. Since reaching it requires some…

7. Hung Shing Yeh Wan

1.8 MILES

A 25-minute walk southeast (1.7km) from the Yung Shue Wan ferry pier, Hung Shing Yeh beach is the most popular beach on Lamma. Arrive early in the morning…

8. Herboland

1.83 MILES

Nestled in the leafy fringes of Hung Shing Yeh beach is Herboland, the first organic herb farm in the territory. Stroll past fragrant bushes of rosemary…