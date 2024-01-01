The clean and relatively uncrowded beach at Mo Tat Wan is a mere 20-minute coastal path walk (1.3km) east of Sok Kwu Wan village. Mo Tat Wan is OK for swimming, but has no lifeguards. You can also reach it by kaito (small open-sea ferry) from Aberdeen, which continues on to Sok Kwu Wan.
Mo Tat Wan
Lamma
