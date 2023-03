Lo So Shing beach is the most beautiful stretch of sand on Lamma, a small gold crescent fringed by thickly forested hills. Since reaching it requires some walking, it's often practically deserted, even on weekends.

To get here, head south from Hung Shing Yeh beach. The path climbs steeply until it reaches a Chinese-style pavilion. After passing a second pavilion offering splendid sea views, the path leads from the Family Trail down to Lo So Shing. The total distance is 2.4km.