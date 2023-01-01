Though still a small settlement (population 500), Lamma's secondary village of Sok Kwu Wan supports at least a dozen waterfront seafood restaurants popular with boaters. The small harbour is filled with rafts from which cages are suspended and fish are farmed. It's a lovely place to end your Family Trail walk with a seafood feast and a few cold beers.

Sok Kwu Wan's peaceful vibe may not last much longer, as there are plans for a new housing development in the village's abandoned quarry. The high-rise apartments would house some 5000 residents, nearly doubling Lamma's population.