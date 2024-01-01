This small 200-year-old temple is dedicated to Tin Hau, goddess of the sea, a most important deity for a sea-centric island like Cheung Chau.
Sai Wan Tin Hau Temple
Outlying Islands
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
8.14 MILES
Po Lin is a huge Buddhist monastery and temple complex that was built in 1924. Today it seems more of a tourist honeypot than a religious retreat,…
10.41 MILES
This cable-hauled funicular railway has been scaling the 396m ascent to the highest point on Hong Kong Island since 1888. A ride on this clanking tram is…
9.58 MILES
Standing at 552m, Victoria Peak is the highest point on Hong Kong Island. It is also one of the most visited spots by tourists, and it’s not hard to see…
10.16 MILES
One of Hong Kong’s oldest temples and a declared monument, atmospheric Man Mo Temple is dedicated to the gods of literature (‘Man’), holding a writing…
High Island Reservoir East Dam
25.33 MILES
Handsome architecture, the South China Sea, and 140-million-year-old volcanic rocks make this one of Hong Kong's most breathtaking places. High Island…
12.29 MILES
Prepare to be whisked through millennia of Hong Kong history at this extraordinary museum, starting with prehistory (don't linger, the best is yet to come…
27.16 MILES
Part of Hong Kong Global Geopark, 400-year-old Lai Chi Wo is Hong Kong's best-preserved Hakka walled village and has an intact woodland. With 200 houses,…
12.29 MILES
When night falls and neon buzzes, Hong Kong's liveliest market rattles into life. Covering multiple city blocks from Man Ming Lane in the north to Nanking…
Nearby Outlying Islands attractions
0.07 MILES
In Sai Wan, there's a Chinese village gate with a Canadian flag and the word 'Care'. It's the entrance to one of Cheung Chau's three Care Villages. In the…
0.11 MILES
This ‘cave’ – in truth not much more than a hole in some rocks – on the southwestern peninsula of the island is said to have been the favourite hideout of…
0.2 MILES
In the southwestern corner of Cheung Chau are five giant eroded rocks on a cliff, like something from Chinese mythology. The largest of the scenic…
0.32 MILES
If you are visiting the nearby cemetery, it’s worth dropping down to Pak Tso Wan (known by local westerners as 'Italian Beach'), a sandy, isolated spot…
0.35 MILES
Peak Rd is the main route to the island’s cemetery in the southwestern part of the island; you’ll pass several pavilions along the way built for coffin…
0.74 MILES
You'll find plenty of dried seafood, plus staples such as vegetables, rice and meat, at this traditional food market.
7. Cheung Chau Main Street & Vicinity
0.85 MILES
The island’s main settlement lies along the narrow strip of land connecting the headlands to the north and the south. The waterfront is a bustling place…
0.91 MILES
This small temple houses a 2.5m statue of the god Kwan Kung, a Han dynasty general, made from a whole camphor tree.