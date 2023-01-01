In the southwestern corner of Cheung Chau are five giant eroded rocks on a cliff, like something from Chinese mythology. The largest of the scenic clusters seems to be perpetually teetering on the edge. Reclining Rocks are a 10-minute jaunt south from Cheung Po Tsai Cave, along the coastal Cheung Chau Family Trail. The cacti-framed scenery of Po Yue Wan (Stingray Bay) here is breathtaking. People come here to fish and just be by themselves.

Note that a small section of the path is broken by the bay. You can make the short crossing on the beach during low tide, and on the rocks when the water is high.