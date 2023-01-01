The island’s main settlement lies along the narrow strip of land connecting the headlands to the north and the south. The waterfront is a bustling place and the maze-like streets and alleyways are filled with old Chinese-style houses and tumbledown shops selling everything from plastic buckets to hell money and other combustible grave offerings. The streets close to the waterfront are pungent with the smell of incense and fish hung out to dry in the sun.
Cheung Chau Main Street & Vicinity
Outlying Islands
Share