In Sai Wan, there's a Chinese village gate with a Canadian flag and the word 'Care'. It's the entrance to one of Cheung Chau's three Care Villages. In the less affluent 1950s and 60s, life was hard for fishers, many of whom lived on shabby boats, so rural representatives turned to Care USA, a global humanitarian agency with offices in the US and Canada, for assistance. The three villages in Sai Wan were built between 1968 and 1972.

The villages have rows of houses with external kitchens in a wide communal corridor. The three villages are interconnected and dotting the paths are a dozen plaques marking their founding and expansion, and recording histories. The old way of life is still retained here. At Lunar New Year, you'll find old ladies in sheds pounding rice and steaming them on a firewood stove to make rice cakes. As this is a residential area, please be respectful during your visit and refrain from entering the homes.