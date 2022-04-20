Sai Kung Peninsula

Sai Kung Peninsula is one of the last havens left in Hong Kong for hikers, swimmers and boaters, and most of it is one beautiful 7500-hectare country park. Small ferries depart from the waterfront for nearby island beaches, a journey to any of which is rewarding. Moored boats sell seafood to customers on the pier. The atmosphere is unbeatable.

The MacLehose Trail, a 100km route across the New Territories, begins at Pak Tam Chung on the Sai Kung Peninsula. On top of this, Sai Kung Town boasts excellent Chinese seafood restaurants, especially along the attractive waterfront.

Explore Sai Kung Peninsula

  • H

    High Island Reservoir East Dam

    Handsome architecture, the South China Sea, and 140-million-year-old volcanic rocks make this one of Hong Kong's most breathtaking places. High Island…

  • H

    Hong Kong Global Geopark

    Part of the Unesco Geopark network, this spectacular geopark consists of two regions of formations: volcanic rock from 140 million years ago that often…

  • Sai Kung Town

    Sai Kung Town is a wonderful base for exploring the rugged and massive countryside that defines the Sai Kung Peninsula. This eclectic waterfront town has…

  • Y

    Yim Tin Tsai Island

    The charming 0.24 sq km 'Catholic' island of Yim Tin Tsai (literally, 'Little Salt Field') is named for the island's salt-panning history. Having laid…

  • L

    Lions Nature Education Centre

    One of the best kid-pleasing destinations around, this 34-hectare attraction is a nature education centre with an arboretum, an insectarium, fields and…

  • V

    Volcano Discovery Centre

    The Volcano Discovery Centre, adjacent to Sai Kung Bus Terminus, advises on the best ways to explore Hong Kong Global Geopark and has a small exhibition…

  • S

    Sai Kung Waterfront Park

    Green patches along the (quieter) northeastern end of the waterfront of Sai Kung town is where people like to bring their dogs for walks. You'll see…

  • S

    Sheung Yiu Folk Museum

    The museum is part of a restored Hakka village typical of those found here in the 19th century. The village was founded about 150 years ago by the Wong…

  • A

    Astropark

    Belonging to the Space Museum, this small park with stargazing facilities (telescopes, star trackers, benches) is located within Chong Hing Water Sports…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Sai Kung Peninsula.

  • See

    High Island Reservoir East Dam

    Handsome architecture, the South China Sea, and 140-million-year-old volcanic rocks make this one of Hong Kong's most breathtaking places. High Island…

  • See

    Hong Kong Global Geopark

    Part of the Unesco Geopark network, this spectacular geopark consists of two regions of formations: volcanic rock from 140 million years ago that often…

  • See

    Sai Kung Town

    Sai Kung Town is a wonderful base for exploring the rugged and massive countryside that defines the Sai Kung Peninsula. This eclectic waterfront town has…

  • See

    Yim Tin Tsai Island

    The charming 0.24 sq km 'Catholic' island of Yim Tin Tsai (literally, 'Little Salt Field') is named for the island's salt-panning history. Having laid…

  • See

    Lions Nature Education Centre

    One of the best kid-pleasing destinations around, this 34-hectare attraction is a nature education centre with an arboretum, an insectarium, fields and…

  • See

    Volcano Discovery Centre

    The Volcano Discovery Centre, adjacent to Sai Kung Bus Terminus, advises on the best ways to explore Hong Kong Global Geopark and has a small exhibition…

  • See

    Sai Kung Waterfront Park

    Green patches along the (quieter) northeastern end of the waterfront of Sai Kung town is where people like to bring their dogs for walks. You'll see…

  • See

    Sheung Yiu Folk Museum

    The museum is part of a restored Hakka village typical of those found here in the 19th century. The village was founded about 150 years ago by the Wong…

  • See

    Astropark

    Belonging to the Space Museum, this small park with stargazing facilities (telescopes, star trackers, benches) is located within Chong Hing Water Sports…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Sai Kung Peninsula

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.