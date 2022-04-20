Handsome architecture, the South China Sea, and 140-million-year-old volcanic rocks make this one of Hong Kong's most breathtaking places. High Island…
Sai Kung Peninsula
Sai Kung Peninsula is one of the last havens left in Hong Kong for hikers, swimmers and boaters, and most of it is one beautiful 7500-hectare country park. Small ferries depart from the waterfront for nearby island beaches, a journey to any of which is rewarding. Moored boats sell seafood to customers on the pier. The atmosphere is unbeatable.
The MacLehose Trail, a 100km route across the New Territories, begins at Pak Tam Chung on the Sai Kung Peninsula. On top of this, Sai Kung Town boasts excellent Chinese seafood restaurants, especially along the attractive waterfront.
Explore Sai Kung Peninsula
- HHigh Island Reservoir East Dam
Handsome architecture, the South China Sea, and 140-million-year-old volcanic rocks make this one of Hong Kong's most breathtaking places. High Island…
- HHong Kong Global Geopark
Part of the Unesco Geopark network, this spectacular geopark consists of two regions of formations: volcanic rock from 140 million years ago that often…
- Sai Kung Town
Sai Kung Town is a wonderful base for exploring the rugged and massive countryside that defines the Sai Kung Peninsula. This eclectic waterfront town has…
- YYim Tin Tsai Island
The charming 0.24 sq km 'Catholic' island of Yim Tin Tsai (literally, 'Little Salt Field') is named for the island's salt-panning history. Having laid…
- LLions Nature Education Centre
One of the best kid-pleasing destinations around, this 34-hectare attraction is a nature education centre with an arboretum, an insectarium, fields and…
- VVolcano Discovery Centre
The Volcano Discovery Centre, adjacent to Sai Kung Bus Terminus, advises on the best ways to explore Hong Kong Global Geopark and has a small exhibition…
- SSai Kung Waterfront Park
Green patches along the (quieter) northeastern end of the waterfront of Sai Kung town is where people like to bring their dogs for walks. You'll see…
- SSheung Yiu Folk Museum
The museum is part of a restored Hakka village typical of those found here in the 19th century. The village was founded about 150 years ago by the Wong…
- AAstropark
Belonging to the Space Museum, this small park with stargazing facilities (telescopes, star trackers, benches) is located within Chong Hing Water Sports…
