With its emphasis on patriotic education, this mausoleum is located in a pleasant, tree-shaded park and contains the tomb of Canadian doctor Norman Bethune (1890–1939), a surgeon with the Eighth Route Army in the war against Japan. It's an easy walk from the centre, but it also has its own metro stop (Lieshi Lingyuan).
Revolutionary Martyrs’ Mausoleum
Hebei
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
9.35 MILES
Considering its age – almost 1500 years old – we think this is one of the most impressive temples in northern China. It's certainly Zhengding’s star…
27.76 MILES
China’s oldest bridge still standing, Zhaozhou Bridge has spanned the Jiao River (Jiǎo Hé) for 1400 years. As the world’s first segmental arch bridge (ie…
22.66 MILES
This is the site of the transcendent, cliff-spanning Hanging Palace, a Sui-dynasty construction perched halfway up a precipitous gorge. If you think you…
8.83 MILES
This temple dates from AD 540 but was destroyed in 1966, the first year of the Cultural Revolution. Little remains apart from a bell tower and the dirt…
Zhengding City Wall (South Gate)
8.3 MILES
Up until about five years ago, all that remained of Zhengding's 24km-long, 6th-century city wall were sporadic stretches of tall earthen mounds, but now…
24.4 MILES
Completed in 1581, this three-storey pavilion was supposedly the work of one thoroughly crazed individual – Yu Xichun, who wanted to be able to see…
3.13 MILES
Wandering the cavernous halls of this museum's two buildings will take you deep into the multilayered realms of Chinese history, with most exhibits…
8.65 MILES
This active monastery is notable for its tall, elegant, carved-brick Chengling Pagoda (澄灵塔, Chénglíng Tǎ; also called the Green Pagoda), topped with an…
Nearby Hebei attractions
2.71 MILES
People's Square comes alive in the early morning with legions of taichi practioners, and in the early evening, when group dancers descend en masse.
3.13 MILES
Wandering the cavernous halls of this museum's two buildings will take you deep into the multilayered realms of Chinese history, with most exhibits…
3. Zhengding City Wall (South Gate)
8.3 MILES
Up until about five years ago, all that remained of Zhengding's 24km-long, 6th-century city wall were sporadic stretches of tall earthen mounds, but now…
8.45 MILES
Nothing remains of this temple except Hua Pagoda (华塔; Huá Tā), dating from around AD 800. It's an unusual, Indian-style pagoda decorated with lions,…
8.65 MILES
This active monastery is notable for its tall, elegant, carved-brick Chengling Pagoda (澄灵塔, Chénglíng Tǎ; also called the Green Pagoda), topped with an…
8.83 MILES
This temple dates from AD 540 but was destroyed in 1966, the first year of the Cultural Revolution. Little remains apart from a bell tower and the dirt…
8.88 MILES
The unassuming Confucius Temple can be found west of Tianning Temple on Zhongshan Xilu, about 250m past the intersection with Yanzhao Nandajie and down…
9.1 MILES
The remains of this temple contain the 41m-high Tang dynasty Lofty Pagoda (凌霄塔, Língxiāo Tǎ), also called the Wooden Pagoda (木塔, Mùtǎ). Originally dating…