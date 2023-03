The remains of this temple contain the 41m-high Tang dynasty Lofty Pagoda (凌霄塔, Língxiāo Tǎ), also called the Wooden Pagoda (木塔, Mùtǎ). Originally dating from AD 779, the pagoda was restored in 1045, but is still in fine condition. The entrance is flanked by two beautifully expressive stone lions.