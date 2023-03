Nothing remains of this temple except Hua Pagoda (华塔; Huá Tā), dating from around AD 800. It's an unusual, Indian-style pagoda decorated with lions, elephants, sea creatures and púsà (Bodhisattvas, who are those worthy of nirvana who remain on earth to help others attain enlightenment). This is also the only one of Zhengding's four famous pagodas that you're allowed to climb (¥15).