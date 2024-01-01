People's Square

Hebei

People's Square comes alive in the early morning with legions of taichi practioners, and in the early evening, when group dancers descend en masse.

1. Hebei Museum

0.45 MILES

Wandering the cavernous halls of this museum's two buildings will take you deep into the multilayered realms of Chinese history, with most exhibits…

2. Revolutionary Martyrs’ Mausoleum

2.71 MILES

With its emphasis on patriotic education, this mausoleum is located in a pleasant, tree-shaded park and contains the tomb of Canadian doctor Norman…

3. Zhengding City Wall (South Gate)

6.62 MILES

Up until about five years ago, all that remained of Zhengding's 24km-long, 6th-century city wall were sporadic stretches of tall earthen mounds, but now…

4. Guanghui Temple

6.79 MILES

Nothing remains of this temple except Hua Pagoda (华塔; Huá Tā), dating from around AD 800. It's an unusual, Indian-style pagoda decorated with lions,…

5. Linji Temple

7.01 MILES

This active monastery is notable for its tall, elegant, carved-brick Chengling Pagoda (澄灵塔, Chénglíng Tǎ; also called the Green Pagoda), topped with an…

6. Kaiyuan Temple

7.27 MILES

This temple dates from AD 540 but was destroyed in 1966, the first year of the Cultural Revolution. Little remains apart from a bell tower and the dirt…

7. Confucius Temple

7.41 MILES

The unassuming Confucius Temple can be found west of Tianning Temple on Zhongshan Xilu, about 250m past the intersection with Yanzhao Nandajie and down…

8. Tianning Temple

7.5 MILES

The remains of this temple contain the 41m-high Tang dynasty Lofty Pagoda (凌霄塔, Língxiāo Tǎ), also called the Wooden Pagoda (木塔, Mùtǎ). Originally dating…