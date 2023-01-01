Zhengding City Wall (South Gate)

Up until about five years ago, all that remained of Zhengding's 24km-long, 6th-century city wall were sporadic stretches of tall earthen mounds, but now it seems the plan is to rebuild the whole thing. At the southern end of Yanzhao Nandajie, the enormous Chang Le Gate (长乐门, Cháng Lè Mén), commonly called South Gate (南门, Nán Mén), has been completely rebuilt and you can climb up onto it and walk along for a while in either direction.

Sadly there's no sign of the original earthen wall it replaced. To see more authentic dilapidated sections of the city wall, hike your way across town to either the North Gate (北门, Běi Mén) or the West Gate (西门, Xī Mén).