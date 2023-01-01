Cangyan Mountain

This is the site of the transcendent, cliff-spanning Hanging Palace, a Sui-dynasty construction perched halfway up a precipitous gorge. If you think you’ve seen it before, you probably have – this was one of the locations for the hit film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Given the dramatic setting, it must have been an impressive temple complex at one time, though these days the best views after the main hall are of the surrounding canyons.

It's a quick, steep jaunt up to the palace, and then another 45 minutes past scattered pagodas and shrines to the new temple at the summit. The standard lunar festivals see a lot of worshippers and are a good time to visit if you don't mind crowds.

To get here take a bus from Shijiazhuang’s Xiwang bus station to Jingxing (井陉; Jǐngxíng; ¥12, one hour, 6.30am to 6.30pm). Tell the driver where you are going, and you'll be dropped off at the right place for the Cangyan Shan bus (¥8, one hour, 7am to 5pm).

Likewise, if you want to visit Cangyan Shan on the way back from Yujiacun, tell the driver and he'll drop you at the Cangyan Shan bus stop in Jingxing (the Yujiacun bus passes it).