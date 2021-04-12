The karst hills of the Wanfenglin Scenic Area raise up like the knobbly back of a sleeping dragon, surrounded by charming villages, carefully tended rice…
Xingyi
In the southwestern corner of Guizhou, on the borders with Yunnan and Guanxi, lies the beautiful region of Xingyi (兴义, Xīngyì). The city itself is unremarkable – most people come to spend time among the magical karst mountain landscape of the Wanfenglin Scenic Area.
Nearby, the Maling River Canyon is a geological wonder, a 46 mile (74km) rift in the earth's surface caused by the surging Maling River and its groundwater. Visitors can walk along a section of the canyon, passing underneath 328 ft-high (100m) waterfalls. Higher above still, the stunning Maling Gorge Arch Bridge seems to cling onto the edges of the canyon itself.
Explore Xingyi
- WWanfenglin Scenic Area
The karst hills of the Wanfenglin Scenic Area raise up like the knobbly back of a sleeping dragon, surrounded by charming villages, carefully tended rice…
- MMaling River Canyon
The Maling River Canyon is a geological wonder, a 74km rift in the earth's surface caused by the surging Maling River and its groundwater. Paths down each…
- WWanfo Temple
Built in a natural cave on the face of a karst hill at the very southern tip of the Wanfenglin Scenic Area, the Wanfo Temple is spectacular. Originally…
- MMaling Gorge Arch Bridge
The first bridge built to cross the Maling River Canyon, this elegant concrete arch bridge is impressive when viewed while walking through the gorge 143m…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Xingyi.
See
Wanfenglin Scenic Area
The karst hills of the Wanfenglin Scenic Area raise up like the knobbly back of a sleeping dragon, surrounded by charming villages, carefully tended rice…
See
Maling River Canyon
The Maling River Canyon is a geological wonder, a 74km rift in the earth's surface caused by the surging Maling River and its groundwater. Paths down each…
See
Wanfo Temple
Built in a natural cave on the face of a karst hill at the very southern tip of the Wanfenglin Scenic Area, the Wanfo Temple is spectacular. Originally…
See
Maling Gorge Arch Bridge
The first bridge built to cross the Maling River Canyon, this elegant concrete arch bridge is impressive when viewed while walking through the gorge 143m…