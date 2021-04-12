In the southwestern corner of Guizhou, on the borders with Yunnan and Guanxi, lies the beautiful region of Xingyi (兴义, Xīngyì). The city itself is unremarkable – most people come to spend time among the magical karst mountain landscape of the Wanfenglin Scenic Area.

Nearby, the Maling River Canyon is a geological wonder, a 46 mile (74km) rift in the earth's surface caused by the surging Maling River and its groundwater. Visitors can walk along a section of the canyon, passing underneath 328 ft-high (100m) waterfalls. Higher above still, the stunning Maling Gorge Arch Bridge seems to cling onto the edges of the canyon itself.