Guìzhōu's people are as diverse as its environment. Around 37% of the province’s population consists of more than 18 ethnic minorities. Flitting around the Dong and Miao villages in the east of the province is like an anthropological dream sequence. Nearby is the ancient riverside settlement of Zhènyuǎn, as striking as Guìlín to the south, where Chinese tourists chuckle into their hot-and-spicy sour fish soup that they still have it all to themselves.
Guizhou Zhaoxing Dong Village& Longsheng Pingan Rice Terrace 2 days Private Tour
Pick up in the hotel lobby in Guilin or Yangshuo at 9:00am, drive about 2 hours to Longsheng to see the famous Rice Terrace of Dragon Backbone and local minority villages Rice Terrace in Longsheng was one of top 10 tourism destinations in China recommended by Trip adviser. It was called the " Beautiful View Hung Up On The Horizon". In 2017,Longsheng Rice Field Terrace was listed as " Globlly Important Agricultural Heritage Systems (GIAHS) by FAO of UN. The picturesque sceneries are changed from seasons and seasons, enjoy infinitely colors and aesthetic lines. In the evening drive to Guilin railway station and take a bullet train to Zhaoxing (45 minutes) and stay one cosy night there Zhaoxing is the biggest Dong people village in China. In the history, here is a hub of communication in South-east part of Guizhou province, It can reach Guilin (Guangxi Province) on its southeast direction through Sanjiang County,reach Huaihua ( Hunan Province )on its northeast direction through Tongdao County and reach Guiyang (Guizhou's capital) on its northwest direction through Rongjiang County. With more than 850 years' history, the village buildings are well preserved here and people'life still keep prosperity. Strolling leisurely in the village, you can see the gorgous Drum Towers and exquisite Flower Bridges,those are representive architectures of Dong ethnic. And a wonderful folk singing show is included in the tour, you would appriciate an unique Dong Chorus which was listed as Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO At noon check out hotel and take bullet train back to Guilin, then transfer you back to the hotel in Guilin. Wonderful tour end.
5 Days Southeast Guizhou Scenery & Ethnic Culture Tour
Day 1: Guiyang ArrivalWelcome to Guizhou! Your driver and tour guide pick you up from Guiyang Airport or train station according to your arrival schedule and bring you to downtown, where you check in your hotel. Enjoy a free and easy evening in Guizhou’s capital city.Day 2: Guiyang – Kaili After breakfast, we drive to Kaili (about 3 hours). Kaili is the capital city of the Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of Southeast Guizhou, and also the base of southeast Guizhou's ethnic culture tour. Today’s first stop is Shiqiao Miao Village, which is famous for its old technology of papermaking. The ancient traditional production methods can be traced back to the Tang dynasty (618–907). Learn how to make paper together with a local family.After a lunch break, we continue our travels to Matang Village, to visit the small ethnic group of the Gejia people. We drive to our hotel in Kaili afterwardsDay 3: Kaili – Rongjiang In the morning, we pay a leisure visit to Langde and Datang Miao Village, where we explore the Miao people's history and culture. Langde is a village considered to be a live museum of the colorful Miao culture, also known as the Long Skirt Miao. Most wooden buildings were built between 1616-1911. We then after lunch continue our tour to Rongjiang and stop over at Qiaotu Shui Village。Get driven to the hotel in Rongjiang.Day 4: Rongjiang – Congjiang – Zhaoxing Dong VillageWe explore Basha Village after breakfast, a hidden kingdom populated by the legendary people of Basha Miao. Enter the Last Gunmen’s Tribe in China. All men wear their hair in a bun. When the boys turn 16 years of age, an adult ceremony will be held for them. The male adult of Basha Miao Village carry a hunting gun on their shoulders and a gunpowder and bullet bag as well as a knife around their waist, looking like ancient warriors.Later in the afternoon, we continue to Zhaoxing, the biggest Dong village in China, with over 1000 Dong households. It has a history of nearly 2000 years. The village is divided into five natural sections. Each section has a clan and its own a drum-tower, a so-called Wind-Rain-Bridge and a stage. We spend the evening here.Day 5: Zhaoxing – Guiyang DepartureBefore we drive back to Guiyang, we take a visit to Tang’an Village. Tang’an village is situated at a mountain slope and encircled by rice fields, green trees and hills. It has been appointed as a unique ecological museum of the Dong ethnic group. We walk through the rice fields for 2.5 hours from Tang’an back to Zhaoxing Village before we head back to Guiyang in the afternoon. Get dropped-off at Guiyang Airport or train station according to your schedules. Your tour ends.