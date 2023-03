A strenuous 30-minute climb up this mountain above town takes you through quiet forest to the remains of the Miaojiang Great Wall and the Four Officials Temple. En route, a pretty pavilion perched on the cliff-edge offers a welcome rest point, as well as gorgeous panoramic views of the town and surrounding valleys.

At the top of the mountain there are lots of delightful little trails to explore. Be careful in wet weather as the trails are slippery and muddy.