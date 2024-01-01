Tianhou Temple

This 'Temple of the Queen of Heaven' is a 16th-century temple complex on the north of the river, and the best preserved of a series built by Fujianese merchants. It is dedicated to Tianhou, the goddess who protects fisherman, sailors and others whose livelihoods depend on the water. Within the temple, there are displays of some of the boats local fisherman use.
