Tianhou Temple

Guizhou

LoginSave

This 'Temple of the Queen of Heaven' is a 16th-century temple complex on the north of the river, and the best preserved of a series built by Fujianese merchants. It is dedicated to Tianhou, the goddess who protects fisherman, sailors and others whose livelihoods depend on the water. Within the temple, there are displays of some of the boats local fisherman use.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Shiping Mountain Scenic Area

    Shiping Mountain Scenic Area

    0.59 MILES

    A strenuous 30-minute climb up this mountain above town takes you through quiet forest to the remains of the Miaojiang Great Wall and the Four Officials…

  • Zhusheng Bridge

    Zhusheng Bridge

    0.64 MILES

    The most photographed sight in town, Zhenyuan’s old bridge is a gorgeous and robust span of arches topped with a three-storey pavilion, leading visitors…

  • Qīnglóng Dòng

    Qīnglóng Dòng

    0.75 MILES

    Across the river from the old town, the epic vertical warren of temples, grottoes, corridors and caves of Qīnglóng Dòng rises up against Zhonghe Mountain …

  • Sifangjing Xiang

    Sifangjing Xiang

    0.46 MILES

    Four old and well-preserved alleys lead north away from the river: Sifangjing Xiang, Fuxing Xiang, Renshou Xiang and Chongzikou Xiang. Wander along…

  • Miaojiang Great Wall

    Miaojiang Great Wall

    0.48 MILES

    Accessed with your ticket to the Shiping Mountain Scenic Area, the remains of this 16th-century wall, built to protect Zhenyuan, are quite remarkable. You…

  • Tiexi Gorge

    Tiexi Gorge

    0.84 MILES

    A trip to the pleasant Tiexi Gorge offers the chance to plunge along rocky trails shaded by overhanging trees. Don't miss the Dragon Pool (龙潭, Lóngtán)…

  • City Walls

    City Walls

    0.09 MILES

    The old city walls on the south side of the Wuyang River have been restored and you can walk a considerable way along them towards the train station. In…

  • Four Officials Temple

    Four Officials Temple

    0.37 MILES

    Small, attractive temple on Shiping Mountain, with delightful forest views near the edge of the Miaojiang Great Wall.

View more attractions

Nearby Guizhou attractions

1. City Walls

0.09 MILES

The old city walls on the south side of the Wuyang River have been restored and you can walk a considerable way along them towards the train station. In…

2. Xinda Bridge

0.16 MILES

Handsome newer bridge linking Zhenyuan's old and new towns.

3. Hépíng Cūn

0.22 MILES

This compound was a Kuomintang HQ during the war against Japan.

4. Four Officials Temple

0.37 MILES

Small, attractive temple on Shiping Mountain, with delightful forest views near the edge of the Miaojiang Great Wall.

5. Sifangjing Xiang

0.46 MILES

Four old and well-preserved alleys lead north away from the river: Sifangjing Xiang, Fuxing Xiang, Renshou Xiang and Chongzikou Xiang. Wander along…

6. Miaojiang Great Wall

0.48 MILES

Accessed with your ticket to the Shiping Mountain Scenic Area, the remains of this 16th-century wall, built to protect Zhenyuan, are quite remarkable. You…

7. Zhenyuan Museum

0.54 MILES

The Zhenyuan Museum displays items relating to the history of the town, including stacks of old photos – but the cannon out front is the real prize.