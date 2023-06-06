Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Guiyang (贵阳, Guìyáng) is an unpretentious, relatively youthful provincial capital under seemingly continual construction. While it may not leap out at the traveler, there are some interesting sights and affordable fine hotels, and the city's location makes it a perfect base for exploring the surrounding southern countryside, especially Huangguoshu Falls, the villages around Kaili, and historic Zhenyuan.
Guiyang
Qianling Mountain Park, in the northwest of the city, is more forest than park. It's a great escape from the crowds and city noise and has some lovely…
Guiyang
Guiyang's best attraction is a temple complex hidden inside Qianling Mountain Park to the north of the city. Near the top of 1300m Qianling Mountain (黔灵山,…
Guiyang
Constructed during the Ming dynasty in 1598, this triple-roofed pavilion perched atop a boulder is Guiyang's most iconic landmark. Built to celebrate the…
Guiyang
This city park features a restored Ming dynasty temple with some picturesque pavilions. It's a pleasant place to find some respite from the city noise.
Guiyang
There's not a lot left of this restored pavilion, but its central location makes it popular with locals. Kite flyers gather at the highest landing.
Get to the heart of Guiyang with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
China $34.99
Pocket Beijing $14.99
Pocket Shanghai $14.99
in partnership with getyourguide