Overview

Guiyang (贵阳, Guìyáng) is an unpretentious, relatively youthful provincial capital under seemingly continual construction. While it may not leap out at the traveler, there are some interesting sights and affordable fine hotels, and the city's location makes it a perfect base for exploring the surrounding southern countryside, especially Huangguoshu Falls, the villages around Kaili, and historic Zhenyuan.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Qianling Mountain Park

    Qianling Mountain Park

    Guiyang

    Qianling Mountain Park, in the northwest of the city, is more forest than park. It's a great escape from the crowds and city noise and has some lovely…

  • Hongfu Temple

    Hongfu Temple

    Guiyang

    Guiyang's best attraction is a temple complex hidden inside Qianling Mountain Park to the north of the city. Near the top of 1300m Qianling Mountain (黔灵山,…

  • Jiaxiu Pavilion

    Jiaxiu Pavilion

    Guiyang

    Constructed during the Ming dynasty in 1598, this triple-roofed pavilion perched atop a boulder is Guiyang's most iconic landmark. Built to celebrate the…

  • Cuiwei Garden

    Cuiwei Garden

    Guiyang

    This city park features a restored Ming dynasty temple with some picturesque pavilions. It's a pleasant place to find some respite from the city noise.

  • Wenchang Pavilion

    Wenchang Pavilion

    Guiyang

    There's not a lot left of this restored pavilion, but its central location makes it popular with locals. Kite flyers gather at the highest landing.

Articles

Latest stories from Guiyang

The traditional Miao village of Zhaoxing © Megan Eaves / Lonely Planet

Food

Highlights of Guizhou, China’s secret southwest province

May 13, 2019 • 6 min read

