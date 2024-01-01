This city park features a restored Ming dynasty temple with some picturesque pavilions. It's a pleasant place to find some respite from the city noise.
Cuiwei Garden
Guiyang
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
16.58 MILES
Built right on the cliffs that surround the town, the city walls were a key part of ancient Qingyan's defences. Nowadays a walk on the, at times,…
2.35 MILES
Guiyang's best attraction is a temple complex hidden inside Qianling Mountain Park to the north of the city. Near the top of 1300m Qianling Mountain (黔灵山,…
1.98 MILES
Qianling Mountain Park, in the northwest of the city, is more forest than park. It's a great escape from the crowds and city noise and has some lovely…
0.06 MILES
Constructed during the Ming dynasty in 1598, this triple-roofed pavilion perched atop a boulder is Guiyang's most iconic landmark. Built to celebrate the…
16.64 MILES
This large temple complex was built to honour Zhao Guoshu, a decorated Qing-era military leader. Inside, there are exhibitions about Qingyan's military…
0.56 MILES
There's not a lot left of this restored pavilion, but its central location makes it popular with locals. Kite flyers gather at the highest landing.
16.62 MILES
The modern church has an impressive bell tower, but the 19th-century ruins next door are the real draw.
16.73 MILES
Qingyan's welcoming Buddhist temple makes a peaceful detour from the tourist crowds.
Nearby Guiyang attractions
0.06 MILES
Constructed during the Ming dynasty in 1598, this triple-roofed pavilion perched atop a boulder is Guiyang's most iconic landmark. Built to celebrate the…
0.56 MILES
There's not a lot left of this restored pavilion, but its central location makes it popular with locals. Kite flyers gather at the highest landing.
1.98 MILES
Qianling Mountain Park, in the northwest of the city, is more forest than park. It's a great escape from the crowds and city noise and has some lovely…
2.35 MILES
Guiyang's best attraction is a temple complex hidden inside Qianling Mountain Park to the north of the city. Near the top of 1300m Qianling Mountain (黔灵山,…
16.58 MILES
Built right on the cliffs that surround the town, the city walls were a key part of ancient Qingyan's defences. Nowadays a walk on the, at times,…
16.62 MILES
The modern church has an impressive bell tower, but the 19th-century ruins next door are the real draw.
7. Lord Zhao's Ancestral Temple
16.64 MILES
This large temple complex was built to honour Zhao Guoshu, a decorated Qing-era military leader. Inside, there are exhibitions about Qingyan's military…
16.73 MILES
Qingyan's welcoming Buddhist temple makes a peaceful detour from the tourist crowds.