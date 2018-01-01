Welcome to Guìlín
No matter where you’re going in Guǎngxī, you're likely to spend a night or two here – Guìlín is a convenient base to plan trips to the rest of the province. It's clean and modern, with a high percentage of English-speaking locals, but you'll have to put up with touts and high admission fees to sights.
Top experiences in Guìlín
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Guìlín activities
Li River Cruise Full Day Tour of Guilin and Yangshuo
On this full day sightseeing tour from Guilin you'll be cruising upriver for four hours, sitting in cushioned comfort in the main cabin or enjoying the open-air viewing platform. Bring lots of film because this cruise along the Li River is a photographer's dream, and you'll want to capture the dramatic landscapes that Chinese artists have been painting for centuries. Lunch will be served onboard, with local favorites and fresh catches from the Li River. Your destination is the village of Yangshuo, where you'll disembark and stroll amid the colorful, bustling marketplace of local street vendors. After you stretch your legs and see the sights, it's a bus trip back to Guilin to see the farms and countryside away from the river. The trip doesn't end here, because you also get a choice of shopping stops and some real bargains in pearl and jade, or fine Chinese paintings. If you choose not to return back to Guilin right away, you will also have the opportunity to partake in some exciting afternoon activities in Yangshuo (at your own expense): Biking tour: USD $25 Rafting tour of Yulong River: USD $35 Night tour of the Four Lakes: USD $35 Yaoshan highlights: USD $40 Rice terrace field tour: USD $70 Impression Sanjie Liu night show: USD $40 Please note that if you choose to do any of these activities, you will have to return to Yangshuo on your own. Your guide will be more than happy to help you arrange transportation back to Yangshuo.
Longji Rice Terraces, Mountain Village Small-Group from Guilin
8:00am/8:45amYour English-speaking driver/guide will pick you up from your hotel and start the 2-hour drive from Guilin to Longsheng. There will be a 10-minute stop en route for a break and gas. 11:00am–12:00pmArrive in Huangluo Yao Village, with houses that are built by the river and mountain to bring fortune and happiness. There are some 120 adult females living in the village, 80 of whom have hair of over 1.4 meters. Just watch how they wash, brush, braid and coil it up in a uniquely beautiful style. 1:00pmLocal people stuff the bamboo tubes with raw rice which are simmered in slow fire. This gives the rice time to absorb the bamboo fragrance and ingredients.The tour guide will explain how it's made while you enjoy it for lunch - finding out that bamboo isn't just for pandas. 1:30pmIt's off to Ping’an Village to admire the stunning views of the rice terrace as your driver takes you up the mountain for about 30 minutes. Sightseeing from here will require a little walking and climbing. If you’re not up to it physically, hire a sedan chair hoisted by the locals. 3:00pmTrekking on Longji Rice Terrace. Rome wasn’t built in one day and neither were the rice terraces in Longsheng. The construction of Longji Rice Terraces started about 800 years ago during the Yuan Dynasty when the minority Yao people fled to the mountainous area away from war. They excavated long planting ranges for rice and turned the mountains into fertile fields with the stair-like mountain slopes working as a convenient and water storage and irrigation system. 4:30pmAfter the tour, you will be on the road back to Guilin. Kick back for a 2-hour drive in the back seat before being dropped off back in Guilin to end this pleasant tour.Other highlights: The guide - Guided trekking up the Longji Rice Terrace and a walk through a Yao village where the Yao and Zhuang peoples reveal their mysterious life style The meal - Dine with the locals at a minority village, try bamboo-tube rice the local flavor The people - long-haired Yao women show you how they take good care of their hair while the Zhuang give you a warm welcome The transfer - start-stop transfer at your hotel doorstep or wherever you’d like to be Small size – 8 people in a 9-seater MPV, larger group will be separated in different cars Driver and Guide – who has 5+ years of tour guide experience and 7+ years of driving experience
Private Tour: Longsheng Culture and Longji Rice Terraces
Your private guide will pick you up from your hotel in Guilin and drive you to Longsheng County, two hours northwest of Guilin. Begin your private tour by visiting the villages of the Zhuang and Yao people, two of the ethnic minority groups officially recognized in China. Your guide will provide comprehensive information about the culture and traditions of the Zhuang and Yao. See their unique and colorful clothing; listen to the melodious folk music; watch the playful dances; and observe the women weaving and embroidering. Enjoy a local lunch before traveling to the Longji Rice Terrace Fields. Climb up to the summit of the Longji Rice Terraces at an elevation of 2,886 feet (880 meters). A half-hour hike up offers an amazing panoramic vista of this incredible feat of farm engineering. The terraced fields were first built in the Yuan Dynasty, when the Zhuang people were forced to flee to the mountains. In order to continue farming on the mountains, the Zhuang people turned the mountains into farmland by creating terraced fields where the farmers could grow rice.From the peak, the terraced rice fields resemble the backbone of a dragon twisting and turning into the distance. The terraces divide the mountain into multiple layers. Tiers of water glisten in the sun during the spring; lush green rice shoots appear in the summer; layers of golden rice flourish in the fall; and layers of snow cover the terraces in the winter.
Private Guilin Half Day Tour including Li River, Reed Flute Cave and Elephant Hill
Guilin and the nearby Li River display some of the most unique and beautiful terrain in all of China. This private half-day tour showcases some of the geographic and cultural highlights in and around the city of Guilin.After hotel pickup by your friendly and informative private guide, start your half-day adventure at Fubo Hill, which has both natural beauty and historic art. Beginning in the Tang Dynasty, local artisans created intricate carvings and elegant stone Buddhas. From here it's on to Reed Flute Cave to see the impressive natural beauty of its stalactite and stalagmite formations. Locals call this cave the "Palace of Natural Arts," for reasons you'll soon discover. Next will be a stop at a local pearl market for rest, refreshments and shopping.Then you will visit the centerpiece of Guilin’s riverside park, Elephant Hill. Nature created this marvel some 3.5 million years ago and its shape resembles an elephant drinking water through its trunk. Finish your tour with a vigorous climb up the hill to take in the panoramic scenery of the city, Li River and surrounding countryside before your guide returns you by private vehicle to your hotel.
Private Guilin Full Day Tour including Fubo Hill, Reed Flute Cave, Elephant Hill and Seven Star Park
After hotel pickup by private vehicle, your full-day Guilin city tour begins with two attractions that feature sculpted stone: one carved by man and the other by nature. At Fubo Hill, stroll along the pathways to view intricate carvings and stone Buddhas dating back to the Tang Dynasty. Then it's on to Reed Flute Cave, a must-see Guilin attraction where nature has created the ‘Palace of Natural Arts’ — beautiful stalactite and stalagmite formations illuminated by colorful lights.After a leisurely stop to shop for local pearls, jewelry and crafts, continue to the symbolic center of the city, Elephant Hill. Resembling an elephant drinking water through its trunk, this monolithic hill is approximately 3.5 million years old, with stairs to climb for a bird's-eye view of Guilin. After a Chinese-style lunch, visit Solitary Beauty Peak and the Mansion of Prince Jingjiang, an ancient home of a nobleman from the Ming Dynasty. Enjoy a privately guided tour of the mansion before a stroll along the scenic waterways of nearby Seven Star Park.Your guide provides informative commentary throughout your private day tour, ending with drop-off at your hotel.
Full-Day Bus Tour: Longji Rice Terraces and Local Minority Villages
Expect pickup between 8am and 8:40am depending on your hotel location. It's about a 2-hour drive to the Longji scenic area, and there will be a restroom stop along the way. You'll arrive at the ticket booth around 11am. Depending on group size, you may need to change bus for the 5-minute transfer to Huangluo Village. Stroll among the local wooden houses and enjoy a performance that shows you how the Yao women who live here brush, braid, and coil their spectacularly long hair in a traditional and beautiful way. Afterward, drive to Dazhai village. You can choose to hike up to the top or take a cable car (at own expense), where the most dramatic rice terrace views are to be found. This is a reasonably challenging hike and moderate fitness is required. Savor stunning views of this crafted agricultural landscape. Depending on the time of year, you may see layers of reflecting watery rice fields, lush green shoots, or a whole swathe of golden rice: in winter, the terraces might even be covered in snow. You'll leave at or before 4pm, depending on traffic conditions, and arrive at your hotel around 6pm.