Around 13km north of Zhuhai is the labyrinthine town of Tangjiawan (唐家湾, Tángjiāwān), where you’ll find the former estate of the first premier of the Republic of China, Tong Shaoyi. It's now a garden with old-growth and rare trees. From Zhuhai take bus K3, 3A, 69 or 3 (40 minutes) from the bus stop near the junction of Fenghuang Nanlu and Dongfeng Lu, and exit at Tángjiā Shìchǎngzhàn (唐家市场站, Tangjia Market station). The garden is to your left.