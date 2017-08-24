Private Taipei Nights & Lights Tour

As the sun sets, the evening begins! Experience Taipei’s hustle and bustle during the vibrant evening hours. During this 2-hour private tour you’ll discover the magic that the evening brings. Kickstart your evening with your favorite local insider by your side! What better way to start your evening than at the banks of the Keelung River that neighbors with the Raohe Night Market and the beautiful Rainbow Bridge? Conveniently located next to the train and MRT station, this favorite local district bursts with energy! The impressive Taoist Songshan Ciyou Temple is a must see! Lit up beautifully at night, its intriguing roof design and ceramic dragons stand out from afar. Get ready to admire every detail of this well preserved historical landmark. Your local host can tell you all about its history while you wander through six floors filled with ornaments and offerings. Time to explore one of the oldest night markets of the city: say hello to the Raohe Night Market! Stroll along the 600 meter street that’s packed with food stalls, quaint shops, local food, fun and games! This is the place where locals love to hang out at night.Feeling peckish? Try a typical Taiwanese snack! Your host can take you to the best ‘hújiāo bǐng’ food stall for a delicious pepper bun. Made from a secret family recipe and originating from the Fuzhou region of China, this delicious baked bun filled with meat has become a local favorite street food at night markets in Taiwan. Do as the locals do and enjoy a game of ‘go fish’. This fishing scooping game is the latest and greatest Taiwan past time! Your host can show you all the tips and tricks to win! After all that fun, it’s time to quench your thirst with a delicious bubble tea. This authentic Taiwanese drink is mixed with fruit, milk and tapioca. Choose your favorite flavor and enjoy a stroll to the riverside where the Rainbow Bridge awaits. Admire the illuminated modern landmark with the famous LOVE sign right beside it. Top off your tour and hop into a cab towards Taipei 101. Towering above the city like a giant bamboo stalk, this is one of the world’s tallest buildings. Admire its world famous architecture before making your way to Commune A7, a trendsetting urban space with a collection of food trucks, music and workshops. It’s the ideal place to end your tour!Pick one of our enthusiastic hosts and get a feeling of the nightlife buzz that Singapore is so famous for! Do you want to personalize this tour? It’s 100% possible, let your host know so you can get an experience that fits you best.