Here, in the very middle of the Middle Kingdom, is where divine power resides. The ghost of emperors past haunt the Forbidden City (故宫, Gùgōng) as Chairman Mao slumbers in his Tian'anmen Square mausoleum. From imperial parks to monolithic museums, Beijing's densest array of big sights gives way eastwards to the shopping malls and hotels of Wangfujing. To the south, the sleepy former Legation Quarter is where foreigners first left their mark on the capital.