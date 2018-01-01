Welcome to Ānhuī
At the foot of these ranges are strewn the ancient villages of the province formerly known as Huīzhōu. With distinctive whitewashed walls and black-tiled roofs augmented by lush surroundings of buckling earth, bamboo and pine forest, they are among the most picturesque in the country.
Ānhuī's top sights are clustered in its southeast corner. Easy to navigate and within striking distance of Shànghǎi, this is rural China at its accessible best.
Top experiences in Ānhuī
Ānhuī activities
Private 2-Night Huangshan Tour Combo Package
Day 1: Arrival in HuangshanYou will be picked up by your private guide and driver at Huangshan Tunxi Airport, and then Transfer to your own prearranged hotel in downtown area and assist you with check in. Enjoy the rest of the day at your leisure.Day 2: Huangshan （L）Your private driver and tour guide will pick you up from your hotel lobby at 8am and head to the foot of Mt. Huangshan. You will then take Yungu cable car ride up to the mountain directly. Enjoy spectacular scenery while your cable car is moving up. After arriving on top of the mountain, take in beautiful views of "the Beginning-to-Believe Peak," "the Lion Peak," "the Flying Stone and the Bright Summit"...etc. If you are lucky, you may also see peach trees blossom from early March to May. Furthermore, you will also explore the East and the West Sea Scenic Areas before you return to your own prearranged hotel.Day 3: Departure from Huangshan （L）Today you will explore "the Cloud-Dispersing Pavilion" and "Xihai Grand Canyon" first. The Cloud-dispersing Pavilion is the best place to see odd rock formations, sea of clouds, and deep valleys. Xihai Grand Canyon, also known as the "Illusory Scenic Area," is famous for amazing delusional natural scenery. Take a walk on the circular path down to the canyon if you wish before heading to a nearby restaurant for lunch. After lunch break, you will take the same cable car ride back to foot of the mountain and then to Tunxi Old Street in Hongcun Village, which is a traditional water village in rural area. Tunxi Street is located in the center of Tunxi District with old and traditional styled buildings which were converted into shops selling local products. Enjoy a leisure walk on the street and shop for souvenirs. At the end, your guide and driver will send you back to the airport, train station, or your own prearranged hotel to conclude the service.
Private tour:1 Day Huangshan Tour
Tour Itinerary Meet in Huangshan downtown hotel (or Railway Station), you will be driven to Huangshan Mountain (1 hour). Upon your arrival, take the cable car to the top of the mountain. You will visit Beginning-to-believe Peak, where you can find many ancient pine trees, followed by a tour to the Brush Pen Peak. After lunch, pay a visit to Bright Summit, the second highest on the mountain and see Flying-over Rock and Cloud-dispelling Pavilion. After the tour, take a cable car down the mountain. Back to downtown hotel or transfer to Huangshan Airport (or Railway Station). End of tour.Meal: lunch Mt.Huangshan is one of the most famous and beautiful mountains in China. It is said that if you have visited Mt.Huangshan, then you don’t have to visit other mountains. So to speak, Mt. Huangshan has almost all the unique features that a mountain could have. The steep cliffs, dense pine trees, stones of odd shapes, amazing cloud sea, high peaks, deep valleys and hot springs describe the secret workings of nature. Note: It is advised that you take a light backpack when climbing the mountain. You will need to take your pack with you before check in on the mountain. You may leave your luggage at the hotel in downtown and get it back after the tour(usually free of charge). Our tour guide may also help you to store at the foot of the mountain(usually CNY20).
All-Inclusive Private Tour: Huangshan Mountain Exploration With Round-Trip Cable Car
Local tour guide will meet you at Tunxi district hotel at 8:00 am to start the Huangshan Mountain Exploration, travel in the comfort of a private vehicle to the foot of Yellow Mountain. As one of the five most famous mountains in China, the Yellow Mountain (Mount Huangshan) is noted for its four wonders: the fantastic pines, grotesque rocks, the sea of clouds and hot springs. When you take the cable car to climb up the mountain, you will find yourself among the magnificent scenery. The most famous attractions on the mountain are the Guest-Greeting Pine, the Beginning-to-Believe Peak, the Peach Blossom Valley, the Lion Peak, the Flying-over Rock, the Bright Summit, the Cloud-dispelling Pavilion and Xihai Grand Canyon. Lunch will be served at the hotel on the top of the mountain. Afterwards, you will take the cable car to get down the mountain and enjoy comfortable transfer back to the hotel, and your unforgettable journey concludes here.
All-Inclusive Private Tour: Picturesque Villages Sightseeing From Huangshan
Local tour guide will meet you at Huangshan city hotel at 8:30 am to start the picturesque villages sightseeing. Listen to your guide’s customized commentary of local history and culture on the way. You will firstly visit the Hongcun Village, it enjoys the reputation of 'a village in the beautiful Chinese picture' because of its location at high altitude and being shrouded by clouds and mist. It has about 137 Ming and Qing style residences. Built with pink walls and black tiles, all the residences are better arranged. Among them, the Chengzhi Hall is the most representative and is praised as the 'Folk Imperial Palace'. Numerous varieties of figures and patterns are carved on the columns, beams and door frames and are gilded with gold. Follow your guide to enjoy fascinating wood carvings and amazing scenery. After lunch, continue to explore the Xidi Village with a history of over 900 years and famed as being the 'Ming and Qing Dynasty Local Residence Museum'. The three carving styles including those on stones, bricks and wood are the most renowned, you can see the exquisite carvings on door frames, lattice walls, columns and beams in the ancestral halls. This is the place for keen photographers, get your camera ready and shoot incredible photos. Afterwards, enjoy comfortable transfer back to the hotel, and your memorable trip concludes here.
Full Day Huangshan Yellow Mountain Group Tour
Hiking Route on the Mountain: Yungu Cable Car- Begin-to-Believe Peak - West Sea Grand Canyon At 0630 am, you will be picked up at Huangshan International hotel, please arrange yourself arrive earlier. At 0730 am, your exploration of the Mountain will begin with a 10-minute Yungu cable car ride which is the easy way to go up to the mountain and offers spectacular views along the journey. The cable car fee is on your own. (CNY80 p.p) After the cable car ride, it's a bit of hike to the Begin-to-Believe Peak. Along the way, you are expected to encounter numerous oddly-shaped pines and jaw-dropping views including Black Tiger Pine, Flower Blooming on a Brush Tip, etc. Lunch at the Xihai hotel or Paiyunlou Hotel. The expense is on your own. In the afternoon, you will visit the Flying Stone, Cloud-dispelling Pavilion, Xihai Grand Canyon. At 1430, start to descend the mountain by foot or you can take the cable car down. The cable car fee is on your own. (CNY80 p.p) Drive back to Huangshan city.
Private 4-Day Tour to Mount Huangshan, Hongcun and Tangyue with Accommodation
Day 1: Huangshan Arrival You will be met at the Huangshan North railway station or the Huangshan airport in Huangshan City.Visit Tunxi Old Street: a strip of traditional Huizhou-style shops and residences. After that, you will check in to your hotel in Huangshan City and the rest of the day is yours to spend relaxing or exploring the area. Overnight: Four Stars Hotel in the Huangshan City Day 2: Hongcun Village-Mt. Huangshan (B, L, D) You’ll drive to the Hongcun Village. A charming traditional Huizhou village, Hongcun is best known as the film site of the Oscar-winning film “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”.After lunch, your will go to the Yungu Cable Car stop at the foot of Mount Huangshan. From here you will embark on a memorable trip to the peak of this magnificent mountain. Visit the Beginning to Believe Peak,Black Tiger Pine,Lion Peak,Stone Monkey Gazing at the Sea of Clouds,Cooling Terrace and so on. Watch the Sunset at the Purple Cloud Peak. Overnight: Four Stars Hotel on the mountain Day 3: Huangshan (B, L, D) Meet with your guide in the early hours to enjoy a breath-taking sunrise over Huangshan. After breakfast, you'll visit the West Sea Grand Canyon using the new Xihai Cable Car.You’ll break for lunch and enjoy a Chinese meal while taking in the mountain views. Then, you’ll enjoy the scenery from another one of Huangshan's marvelous viewpoints. You'll descend the mountain using the Yungu Cable Car and then drive back to Huangshan City. Check in to your hotel. Overnight: Four Stars Hotel in the Huangshan City Day 4: Tangyue & Inkstick factory (B, L) After breakfast, you will drive to Shexian county to visit the Tangyue Memorial Stone Archways. There are a total of seven arches here, three of which are from the Ming Dynasty, and four of which originate from the Qing Dynasty.Behind each archway is an interesting and touching story. You will also explore the Bao Garden, formerly the private garden of BaoQiyun, a famous Hui merchant. Presently this space is home to China's largest private garden and exhibition of bonsai trees.After lunch, we will drive back to Huangshan City you will visit the Hu Kaiwen Chinese Ink Stick Factory to find out how and where Anhui's famous calligraphy and painting ink sticks are really made.After this your guide will accompany you to the Huangshan airport or Huangshan North railway station for your departure.