Frutillar, Puerto Varas, Petrohué Waterfalls from Puerto Montt

After pickup port or hotel, you will head to Frutillar. Walk alongside Lake Llanquihue, the largest lake in Chile, with the view of Volcano Osorno in the background. Here, you shall enjoy seeing the majestic German houses with beautiful gardens full of fragrant roses, and the begonias. After you have walked around town accompanied by your expert guide, head to the van where you will go see the monumental “Theatre of the Lake” of Frutillar. From here, head back south to the town of Puerto Varas. Puerto Varas was colonized by German settlers and is known for its German traditions, seafood, natural scenery and luxurious hotels. This town is located on the shores of Llanquihue Lake and the perfect cone of Osorno Volcano and the snow-capped peaks of Mt. Calbuco and Mt Tronador are visible from the lakefront. You will enjoy walking around town filled with fragrant roses and historical statues that represent the history and founding of the town. If you enjoy shopping for souvenirs to take back home or simply enjoy looking at the local crafts this is a great place to do it.From here, we continue our journey to Ensenada, and then towards Petrohue Waterfalls which is the cherry on the top of this great excursion. Once you get to the location where the falls are located, you'll embark on an easy walk with your guide to a pathway that leads to the waterfalls. You will see water tumbling over the lip of volcanic rocks, with the waters turning beautiful shades of blue and green. Surrounded by a thick forest, the falls stand against the gorgeous backdrop of Osorno Volcano, making for amazing photo opportunities. The mysterious and breathtaking emerald color of the lake is due to a microscopic algae and minerals in the water. Legend says that whoever drinks from its waters will have good luck for the rest of his or her life.