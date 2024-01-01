Near the top of the funicular is the Terraza Bellavista, where there are a few snack stands and extraordinary views across the city.
Terraza Bellavista
Santiago
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.96 MILES
This striking cultural and performing-arts center – named for Chilean poet Gabriela Mistral, the first Latin American woman to win the Nobel Prize in…
0.24 MILES
The best views over Santiago are from the peaks and viewpoints of the Parque Metropolitano, better known as Cerro San Cristóbal. At 722 hectares, the park…
0.33 MILES
When poet Pablo Neruda needed a secret hideaway to spend time with his mistress Matilde Urrutia, he built La Chascona (loosely translated as 'Messy Hair')…
Museo de la Memoria y los Derechos Humanos
2.81 MILES
Opened in 2010, this striking museum isn't for the faint of heart: the exhibits expose the terrifying human rights violations and large-scale …
Museo Chileno de Arte Precolombino
1.37 MILES
Exquisite pottery from most major pre-Columbian cultures is the backbone of Santiago's best museum, the Museo Chileno de Arte Precolombino. As well as…
3.16 MILES
This little-visited museum on a quiet residential street in Vitacura boasts a stunning collection of contemporary Latin American art mixed in with…
21.75 MILES
A mix of Andean forest and scrubland make up this hilly, 100-sq-km nature reserve in a scenic tributary canyon of the Cajón del Maipo, 18km southeast of…
1.61 MILES
Chile's presidential offices are in the Palacio de la Moneda. The ornate neoclassical building was designed by Italian architect Joaquín Toesca in the…
Nearby Santiago attractions
1. Virgen de la Inmaculada Concepción
0.09 MILES
A snowy white 14m-high statue of the Virgen de la Inmaculada Concepción towers atop the cumbre (summit) at the Bellavista end of Cerro San Cristóbal.
0.17 MILES
The dinky Zoológico Nacional houses an aging bunch of neglected animals. It is, however, probably the only place in Chile where you are assured a glimpse…
0.24 MILES
The best views over Santiago are from the peaks and viewpoints of the Parque Metropolitano, better known as Cerro San Cristóbal. At 722 hectares, the park…
0.33 MILES
When poet Pablo Neruda needed a secret hideaway to spend time with his mistress Matilde Urrutia, he built La Chascona (loosely translated as 'Messy Hair')…
0.55 MILES
Upmarket eateries and posh souvenir shops ranged around a huge courtyard make up Patio Bellavista, a clear attempt by developers to spruce up Barrio…
0.69 MILES
This barrio within a barrio, roughly bordered by Recoleta, Loreto, Bellavista and Dominica streets, is the heart of Santiago's immigrant communities,…
0.78 MILES
On weekend afternoons, the temperature rises in Parque Forestal, a narrow green space wedged between Río Mapocho and Merced. The rest of the week it's…
8. Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes
0.82 MILES
This fine art museum is housed in the stately neoclassical Palacio de Bellas Artes, built as part of Chile's centenary celebrations in 1910. The museum…