Terraza Bellavista

Santiago

LoginSave

Near the top of the funicular is the Terraza Bellavista, where there are a few snack stands and extraordinary views across the city.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Vitral en el techo del Centro Cultural Gabriela Mistral (GAM)

    Centro Gabriela Mistral

    0.96 MILES

    This striking cultural and performing-arts center – named for Chilean poet Gabriela Mistral, the first Latin American woman to win the Nobel Prize in…

  • birdeye view of Andes and Santiago, Chile

    Cerro San Cristóbal

    0.24 MILES

    The best views over Santiago are from the peaks and viewpoints of the Parque Metropolitano, better known as Cerro San Cristóbal. At 722 hectares, the park…

  • Sign outside La Chascona, one of Pablo Neruda's homes.

    La Chascona

    0.33 MILES

    When poet Pablo Neruda needed a secret hideaway to spend time with his mistress Matilde Urrutia, he built La Chascona (loosely translated as 'Messy Hair')…

  • Museo Chileno de Arte Precolombino

    Museo Chileno de Arte Precolombino

    1.37 MILES

    Exquisite pottery from most major pre-Columbian cultures is the backbone of Santiago's best museum, the Museo Chileno de Arte Precolombino. As well as…

  • Museo Ralli

    Museo Ralli

    3.16 MILES

    This little-visited museum on a quiet residential street in Vitacura boasts a stunning collection of contemporary Latin American art mixed in with…

  • Forest, hills and mountains in summer in Río Clarillo national park in Chile.

    Reserva Nacional Río Clarillo

    21.75 MILES

    A mix of Andean forest and scrubland make up this hilly, 100-sq-km nature reserve in a scenic tributary canyon of the Cajón del Maipo, 18km southeast of…

  • Palacio de la Moneda, Presidential Palace.

    Palacio de la Moneda

    1.61 MILES

    Chile's presidential offices are in the Palacio de la Moneda. The ornate neoclassical building was designed by Italian architect Joaquín Toesca in the…

View more attractions

Nearby Santiago attractions

1. Virgen de la Inmaculada Concepción

0.09 MILES

A snowy white 14m-high statue of the Virgen de la Inmaculada Concepción towers atop the cumbre (summit) at the Bellavista end of Cerro San Cristóbal.

2. Zoológico Nacional

0.17 MILES

The dinky Zoológico Nacional houses an aging bunch of neglected animals. It is, however, probably the only place in Chile where you are assured a glimpse…

3. Cerro San Cristóbal

0.24 MILES

The best views over Santiago are from the peaks and viewpoints of the Parque Metropolitano, better known as Cerro San Cristóbal. At 722 hectares, the park…

4. La Chascona

0.33 MILES

When poet Pablo Neruda needed a secret hideaway to spend time with his mistress Matilde Urrutia, he built La Chascona (loosely translated as 'Messy Hair')…

5. Patio Bellavista

0.55 MILES

Upmarket eateries and posh souvenir shops ranged around a huge courtyard make up Patio Bellavista, a clear attempt by developers to spruce up Barrio…

6. Patronato

0.69 MILES

This barrio within a barrio, roughly bordered by Recoleta, Loreto, Bellavista and Dominica streets, is the heart of Santiago's immigrant communities,…

7. Parque Forestal

0.78 MILES

On weekend afternoons, the temperature rises in Parque Forestal, a narrow green space wedged between Río Mapocho and Merced. The rest of the week it's…

8. Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes

0.82 MILES

This fine art museum is housed in the stately neoclassical Palacio de Bellas Artes, built as part of Chile's centenary celebrations in 1910. The museum…