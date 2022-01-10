Around 3.5km west of San Pedro, this striking valley should figure high on any itinerary to the region, with jagged rocks, a towering sand dune and…
San Pedro de Atacama Region
Just outside the small village of San Pedro there are intriguing archaeological, steaming hot springs and stunning landscapes. One of the big must-see attractions is here: the Valle de la Muerte, with its otherworldly scenery and a big dune that's perfect for sand-boarding.
Valle de la Muerte
Around 3.5km west of San Pedro, this striking valley should figure high on any itinerary to the region, with jagged rocks, a towering sand dune and…
Pukará de Quitor
Dominating a curvaceous promontory over the Río San Pedro, this crumbling 12th-century pukará (fort) was one of the last bastions against Pedro de…
Termas de Puritama
These idyllic volcanic hot springs puddle together in a box canyon, about 30km northeast of San Pedro en route to El Tatio. Their temperature is about 33…
Aldea de Tulor
Circular adobe structures huddle together like muddy bubble-wrap in the ruins of Tulor, the oldest excavated village in the region. It’s an interesting…
La Silla
The European Southern Observatory is home to an array of powerful telescopes, with many important discoveries emerging from astronomical research…
