San Pedro de Atacama Region

Just outside the small village of San Pedro there are intriguing archaeological, steaming hot springs and stunning landscapes. One of the big must-see attractions is here: the Valle de la Muerte, with its otherworldly scenery and a big dune that's perfect for sand-boarding.

Explore San Pedro de Atacama Region

  • V

    Valle de la Muerte

    Around 3.5km west of San Pedro, this striking valley should figure high on any itinerary to the region, with jagged rocks, a towering sand dune and…

  • P

    Pukará de Quitor

    Dominating a curvaceous promontory over the Río San Pedro, this crumbling 12th-century pukará (fort) was one of the last bastions against Pedro de…

  • T

    Termas de Puritama

    These idyllic volcanic hot springs puddle together in a box canyon, about 30km northeast of San Pedro en route to El Tatio. Their temperature is about 33…

  • A

    Aldea de Tulor

    Circular adobe structures huddle together like muddy bubble-wrap in the ruins of Tulor, the oldest excavated village in the region. It’s an interesting…

  • L

    La Silla

    The European Southern Observatory is home to an array of powerful telescopes, with many important discoveries emerging from astronomical research…

