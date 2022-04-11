Getty Images/iStockphoto

Puerto Williams

Puerto Williams smarts of great adventure, with superb opportunities for trekking and kayaking. In town, the wind hurtles debris while calves graze on the plaza and yards are stacked roof-deep in firewood. With transportation connections improving, more visitors are bound to find themselves South America's southernmost town.

The island's 93mi (150km) of trails are gaining international attention, though at points they are easily lost and physically challenging – plus, the weather can change quickly. If hiking, take a companion, get directions from local outfitters before heading out and register with the carabineros (police). 

    Museo Martín Gusinde

    A well-crafted museum named for the Austrian priest and ethnographer who worked among the Yaghans from 1918 to 1923. Focuses on ethnography and natural…

    Club de Yates Micalvi

    A grounded German cargo boat, the Micalvi was declared a regional naval museum in 1976 but has found an infinitely better use as a floating bar,…

    Yelcho Replica

    Near the entrance to the military quarters is a replica of the original bow of the ship that rescued Ernest Shackleton’s Antarctic expedition from…

