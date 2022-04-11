Puerto Williams smarts of great adventure, with superb opportunities for trekking and kayaking. In town, the wind hurtles debris while calves graze on the plaza and yards are stacked roof-deep in firewood. With transportation connections improving, more visitors are bound to find themselves South America's southernmost town.

The island's 93mi (150km) of trails are gaining international attention, though at points they are easily lost and physically challenging – plus, the weather can change quickly. If hiking, take a companion, get directions from local outfitters before heading out and register with the carabineros (police).