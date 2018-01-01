Welcome to Calama
Calama sits on the north bank of the Río Loa. Though the city has sprawled with the influx of laborers from Chuquicamata, its central core is still pedestrian-friendly. Calle Ramírez begins in an attractive pedestrian mall leading to the shady Plaza 23 de Marzo, which bristles with market stalls and pigeons.
From Death Valley to Moon Valley and the salt flats, see the beautiful landscapes of Chile’s Atacama Desert on this four-day excursion. Airport transfers are provided, and you have a choice of a three-star or four-star hotel, with breakfast included.Itinerary:Day 1: Calama -- San Pedro de AtacamaAfter being met at Calama airport, you’ll be transferred to the village of San Pedro de Atacama. Spend the afternoon with your guide on a scenic drive to Salt Mountain and Valle de Marte (Chile’s Death Valley), and watch a spectacular sunset in the extraordinary landscape of Moon Valley. You’ll then be transferred to your selected hotel, where the rest of the afternoon and evening are yours to explore San Pedro on your own.Accommodation: Casa Don Tomas Hotel (three-star, choice of twin or triple room) or Hotel Kimal (four-star, choice of twin or triple room) in San Pedro de AtacamaDay 2: San Pedro de Atacama -- Atacama Salt Flat -- Toconao -- San Pedro de Atacama (B, L)Following breakfast, you'll be driven out to the Atacama Salt Flat to see three species of flamingos nesting on Lake Chaxa. After visiting the picturesque town of Toconao, renowned for its classic bell tower, continue on to the village of Socaire and the altiplanic lagoons of Meñique and Miscanti. Ringed by volcanoes of the Andes Mountains chain, the vivid blue lakes lie 14,850 feet (4,500 meters) above sea level and are protected by Flamingos National Reserve (Reserva Nacional Los Flamencos). Returning to your selected hotel, you’ll have the rest of the day and evening to spend at your leisure.Accommodation: your same hotelDay 3: San Pedro de Atacama -- Geysers del Tatio -- San Pedro de Atacama (B)It’s a pre-dawn start today, departing your hotel at 4am to reach the Geysers del Tatio by sunrise. Once at the geysers, enjoy a breakfast box before taking a guided walk around the geothermal field, seeing the breathtaking sight of columns of steam rising from the ground as the sun rises over the Andes Mountains. The return drive to San Pedro de Atacama provides fabulous views of the Torcopuri and Sairecabur volcanoes. After being dropped off at your hotel in San Pedro, you’ll have the rest of the day and evening to visit the town’s lively market and spend your time as you please.Accommodation: your same hotelDay 4: San Pedro de Atacama – Calama (B)After breakfast, a transfer takes you to Calama airport to catch your onward flight.
After you arrive at El Loa Airport in Calama (Aeropuerto El Loa), meet your professional bilingual driver, who will take you on the 60-mile (95-km) drive to San Pedro de Atacama. Sit back and relax on the journey, or perhaps practice your Spanish with your driver! You’ll be dropped off at your hotel in San Pedro de Atacama.When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantly, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.
Transfer from Calama City to San Pedro de Atacama City will start from your centrally located hotel or meeting points in Calama city.The transfer is conducted in Spanish and it's duration is approximately 1.5-hour depending on traffic.Departures every day with previous reservation.
ITINERARYDAY 1 – CALAMA / SAN PEDRO DE ATACAMAOn the first day, you will be picked up by our driver at the Calama airport and travel to the historic town of San Pedro de Atacama. Upon arrival, your driver will leave you at the hotel and following check-in, you’ll have free time to explore the cultural beauty of this special place.Accommodation: Casa Don Tomas Hotel or Hotel altiplanico or Noi in San Pedro de AtacamaMeals: N/ADAY 2 – HIGH PLATEAU LAGOONS AND SALT FLAT OF ATACAMA (the order of the tour may vary)After breakfast our journey begins heading towards the Chaxa lagoon, which is in the National Reserve “Los Flamencos”. Here you can see the small and big Parina, and Chilean Flamenco. Afterwards a stop for lunch in Socaire, a humble hillside village the tour will continue towards the altiplano lagoons of Miscanti and Miñiques. Finally, we’ll visit the town of Toconao, an oasis with ideal climatic conditions for the cultivation of native fruits and vegetables and shop the local handicraft.Accommodation: Casa Don Tomas Hotel or Hotel altiplanico or Noi in San Pedro de AtacamaMeals: Breakfast – LunchDAY 3 – MOON VILLAGE - GEYSERS AND MACHUCA VILLAGE (the order of the tour may vary).PART 1: TATIO GEYSERS AND MACHUCA VILLAGEThis day we will visit the famous Tatio Geysers, considered the highest in the world. Please Note: Pick-up at the hotel will be at 04:30 AM as the early morning hours afford the best opportunity to view the geysers. The breakfast will be provided on-site to take full advantage of this natural wonder, and optionally you can take a relaxing bath in a rustic pool of warm water. On our return to San Pedro, we will stop in the village of Machuca. PART 2: VALLEY OF THE MOONAfter lunch we will travel to the Valley of the Moon, is of haunting beauty which will make you wonder if you are still on planet Earth. After witnessing one of the most beautiful sunsets on the planet, we return to the hotel.Accommodation: Casa Don Tomas Hotel or Hotel altiplanico or Noi in San Pedro de AtacamaMeals: Breakfast DAY 4 – SAN PEDRO DE ATACAMA / CALAMALast day in the Atacama plateau. Depending on the flight departure times, you will have time to explore San Pedro and at a pre-arranged hour, your driver will pick you up at the hotel and take you to the Calama Airport.Accommodation: N/A Meals: Breakfast
For those looking to experience the history, culture and wilderness of South America, this three-week adventure through Peru, Bolivia, and Chile is packed full of some of the continent’s most iconic and popular highlights. Explore the Sacred Valley and uncover Incan history high in the Andes at legendary Machu Picchu. Explore incredible landscapes at Uyuni Salt Flats and the Atacama Desert, and encounter vibrant culture at Lake Titicaca. Because we have years of experience and established operational offices in the region, we’ll take care of the hassles so that you can focus on the highlights. Get off the beaten track and embrace the best of this incredible region.
Imagine an entire month (30 days, to be exact) to explore the very best highlights and cultures of Peru, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina. Visit the ancient site of Machu Picchu, learn from locals at Lake Titicaca, drive across the white desert in Bolivia, get active in Pucon, and experience life at a genuine gaucho ranch in Bariloche. Don't just see a part of South America; cover a massive and adventurous portion of it over a month that'll change your life.