Exploring Atacama

ITINERARYDAY 1 – CALAMA / SAN PEDRO DE ATACAMAOn the first day, you will be picked up by our driver at the Calama airport and travel to the historic town of San Pedro de Atacama. Upon arrival, your driver will leave you at the hotel and following check-in, you’ll have free time to explore the cultural beauty of this special place.Accommodation: Casa Don Tomas Hotel or Hotel altiplanico or Noi in San Pedro de AtacamaMeals: N/ADAY 2 – HIGH PLATEAU LAGOONS AND SALT FLAT OF ATACAMA (the order of the tour may vary)After breakfast our journey begins heading towards the Chaxa lagoon, which is in the National Reserve “Los Flamencos”. Here you can see the small and big Parina, and Chilean Flamenco. Afterwards a stop for lunch in Socaire, a humble hillside village the tour will continue towards the altiplano lagoons of Miscanti and Miñiques. Finally, we’ll visit the town of Toconao, an oasis with ideal climatic conditions for the cultivation of native fruits and vegetables and shop the local handicraft.Accommodation: Casa Don Tomas Hotel or Hotel altiplanico or Noi in San Pedro de AtacamaMeals: Breakfast – LunchDAY 3 – MOON VILLAGE - GEYSERS AND MACHUCA VILLAGE (the order of the tour may vary).PART 1: TATIO GEYSERS AND MACHUCA VILLAGEThis day we will visit the famous Tatio Geysers, considered the highest in the world. Please Note: Pick-up at the hotel will be at 04:30 AM as the early morning hours afford the best opportunity to view the geysers. The breakfast will be provided on-site to take full advantage of this natural wonder, and optionally you can take a relaxing bath in a rustic pool of warm water. On our return to San Pedro, we will stop in the village of Machuca. PART 2: VALLEY OF THE MOONAfter lunch we will travel to the Valley of the Moon, is of haunting beauty which will make you wonder if you are still on planet Earth. After witnessing one of the most beautiful sunsets on the planet, we return to the hotel.Accommodation: Casa Don Tomas Hotel or Hotel altiplanico or Noi in San Pedro de AtacamaMeals: Breakfast DAY 4 – SAN PEDRO DE ATACAMA / CALAMALast day in the Atacama plateau. Depending on the flight departure times, you will have time to explore San Pedro and at a pre-arranged hour, your driver will pick you up at the hotel and take you to the Calama Airport.Accommodation: N/A Meals: Breakfast