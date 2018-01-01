Atacama Desert 4-Day Tour: Moon Valley and Chilean Salt Flats

From Death Valley to Moon Valley and the salt flats, see the beautiful landscapes of Chile’s Atacama Desert on this four-day excursion. Airport transfers are provided, and you have a choice of a three-star or four-star hotel, with breakfast included.Itinerary:Day 1: Calama -- San Pedro de AtacamaAfter being met at Calama airport, you’ll be transferred to the village of San Pedro de Atacama. Spend the afternoon with your guide on a scenic drive to Salt Mountain and Valle de Marte (Chile’s Death Valley), and watch a spectacular sunset in the extraordinary landscape of Moon Valley. You’ll then be transferred to your selected hotel, where the rest of the afternoon and evening are yours to explore San Pedro on your own.Accommodation: Casa Don Tomas Hotel (three-star, choice of twin or triple room) or Hotel Kimal (four-star, choice of twin or triple room) in San Pedro de AtacamaDay 2: San Pedro de Atacama -- Atacama Salt Flat -- Toconao -- San Pedro de Atacama (B, L)Following breakfast, you'll be driven out to the Atacama Salt Flat to see three species of flamingos nesting on Lake Chaxa. After visiting the picturesque town of Toconao, renowned for its classic bell tower, continue on to the village of Socaire and the altiplanic lagoons of Meñique and Miscanti. Ringed by volcanoes of the Andes Mountains chain, the vivid blue lakes lie 14,850 feet (4,500 meters) above sea level and are protected by Flamingos National Reserve (Reserva Nacional Los Flamencos). Returning to your selected hotel, you’ll have the rest of the day and evening to spend at your leisure.Accommodation: your same hotelDay 3: San Pedro de Atacama -- Geysers del Tatio -- San Pedro de Atacama (B)It’s a pre-dawn start today, departing your hotel at 4am to reach the Geysers del Tatio by sunrise. Once at the geysers, enjoy a breakfast box before taking a guided walk around the geothermal field, seeing the breathtaking sight of columns of steam rising from the ground as the sun rises over the Andes Mountains. The return drive to San Pedro de Atacama provides fabulous views of the Torcopuri and Sairecabur volcanoes. After being dropped off at your hotel in San Pedro, you’ll have the rest of the day and evening to visit the town’s lively market and spend your time as you please.Accommodation: your same hotelDay 4: San Pedro de Atacama – Calama (B)After breakfast, a transfer takes you to Calama airport to catch your onward flight.