The centerpiece of this small museum is the engaging 20-minute audiovisual presentation that provides an overview of the island's heritage. Natural and cultural history are the focus of exhibits, including one on animals that have become extinct. Housed in George Town’s oldest building, the museum also displays two rooms of the Old Gaol (jail) that have prisoners' graffiti on the walls.

The museum also houses three galleries of local art, with temporary exhibitions that last up to a year.