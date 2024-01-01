Museo Militar de Almeyda

Santa Cruz de Tenerife

This museum explains the military history of the islands and the successful defence of the city, brought alive by a superb 30m scale model of the flagship Theseus. The most famous item here, however, is El tigre (The Tiger), the cannon that reputedly blew off Admiral Nelson’s arm when he attacked Santa Cruz in 1797.

