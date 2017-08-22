Northern Lanzarote Day Trip

After a pickup from Puerto del Carmen, Playa Blanca, Costa Teguise, Puerto Calero or Arrecife meeting points, travel onward through Teguise village, the island’s ancient capital. Admire its historical architecture and hear about Teguise in the 16th century when the village is thought to have been founded. Continue to Peñas del Chach, one of the island’s highest peaks, near the cliffs of Famara on the island’s northwestern shores. Hop out of your coach for a photo, and gaze down at views of the undulating coastline set against the blue waves of the North Atlantic Ocean. With your guide, look out for the oasis of Haria, a lush little area known locally as the Valley of a Thousand Palms. Locals traditionally plant palm trees at the spot to mark the birth of a child.Visit Lagomar, one of the island's most renowned places which is a museum, art gallery, bar and restaurant. This astonishing property was conceived by Cesar Manrique, Lanzarote's greatest artist and architect. Its design was based on the One Thousand and One Arabian Nights tale, with its white stone walls integrated into the volcanic scenery and vegetation of the area. Afterwards, head to Orzola and visit LanzaAloe. Here, see acres of fragrant aloe vera plants being grown and harvested. Learn about the soothing properties of the plants and hear how the Canary Islands’ climate and terrain is well suited to aloe vera production.Follow up with a visit to Jameos del Agua, an idyllic beach cave on the coast. Complete with shops, cafes, subterranean walkways and a volcanic museum, the cave-turned-resort was designed by local artist Manrique. Enjoy some free time to explore, and then travel to your final stop, the César Manrique Foundation. Entrance to the small museum is at your own expense, but the displays are well worth the fee. See how the artist adapted five volcanic bubbles into rooms at his house, and learn all about his life’s work on the island.In the late afternoon, return to southern Lanzarote and finish your day with a drop-off at the meeting point.