East Toronto & Rosedale

East Toronto is best known as a place to enjoy some greenery without leaving the city proper. It used to be a lush wilderness, fed by the Don River flowing through the glacier-carved Don Valley. Over time, the region became farmland, then a factory area and finally residential. Those previous identities – wild, agricultural, industrial – are evident in Evergreen Brickworks and Riverdale Farm. There's also a diverse cultural history in enclaves like Greektown and Little India, a tradition of arts and great food, and even a little hipster edge on Queen St E.

Explore East Toronto & Rosedale

  • E

    Evergreen Brick Works

    Famed for the transformation of its once-deteriorating heritage buildings into a prime location for all things geotourism, this dynamic, LEED-certified…

  • Riverdale Farm

    On the site of the Riverdale Zoo, where from 1888 to 1974 prairie wolves howled at night and spooked the Cabbagetown kids, Riverdale Farm is a downtown…

  • T

    Todmorden Mills Heritage Site

    In an idyllic setting by the Don River, Todmorden Mills is a late-18th-century grist mill turned saw mill, then brewery and distillery, then paper mill…

  • A

    Allan Gardens Conservatory

    Dating from 1858, Allan Gardens is one of Toronto's oldest parks. The highlight is its indoor botanical garden and conservatory, filled with plants from…

  • O

    Ontario Science Centre

    Science exhibits, hands-on activities and live demonstrations wow the kids here – or at least the little ones. The 50-year-old museum needs a face-lift:…

