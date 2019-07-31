Famed for the transformation of its once-deteriorating heritage buildings into a prime location for all things geotourism, this dynamic, LEED-certified…
East Toronto & Rosedale
East Toronto is best known as a place to enjoy some greenery without leaving the city proper. It used to be a lush wilderness, fed by the Don River flowing through the glacier-carved Don Valley. Over time, the region became farmland, then a factory area and finally residential. Those previous identities – wild, agricultural, industrial – are evident in Evergreen Brickworks and Riverdale Farm. There's also a diverse cultural history in enclaves like Greektown and Little India, a tradition of arts and great food, and even a little hipster edge on Queen St E.
Explore East Toronto & Rosedale
- EEvergreen Brick Works
Famed for the transformation of its once-deteriorating heritage buildings into a prime location for all things geotourism, this dynamic, LEED-certified…
- Riverdale Farm
On the site of the Riverdale Zoo, where from 1888 to 1974 prairie wolves howled at night and spooked the Cabbagetown kids, Riverdale Farm is a downtown…
- TTodmorden Mills Heritage Site
In an idyllic setting by the Don River, Todmorden Mills is a late-18th-century grist mill turned saw mill, then brewery and distillery, then paper mill…
- AAllan Gardens Conservatory
Dating from 1858, Allan Gardens is one of Toronto's oldest parks. The highlight is its indoor botanical garden and conservatory, filled with plants from…
- OOntario Science Centre
Science exhibits, hands-on activities and live demonstrations wow the kids here – or at least the little ones. The 50-year-old museum needs a face-lift:…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout East Toronto & Rosedale.
See
Evergreen Brick Works
Famed for the transformation of its once-deteriorating heritage buildings into a prime location for all things geotourism, this dynamic, LEED-certified…
See
Riverdale Farm
On the site of the Riverdale Zoo, where from 1888 to 1974 prairie wolves howled at night and spooked the Cabbagetown kids, Riverdale Farm is a downtown…
See
Todmorden Mills Heritage Site
In an idyllic setting by the Don River, Todmorden Mills is a late-18th-century grist mill turned saw mill, then brewery and distillery, then paper mill…
See
Allan Gardens Conservatory
Dating from 1858, Allan Gardens is one of Toronto's oldest parks. The highlight is its indoor botanical garden and conservatory, filled with plants from…
See
Ontario Science Centre
Science exhibits, hands-on activities and live demonstrations wow the kids here – or at least the little ones. The 50-year-old museum needs a face-lift:…