East Toronto is best known as a place to enjoy some greenery without leaving the city proper. It used to be a lush wilderness, fed by the Don River flowing through the glacier-carved Don Valley. Over time, the region became farmland, then a factory area and finally residential. Those previous identities – wild, agricultural, industrial – are evident in Evergreen Brickworks and Riverdale Farm. There's also a diverse cultural history in enclaves like Greektown and Little India, a tradition of arts and great food, and even a little hipster edge on Queen St E.