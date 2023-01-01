Martello Tower 1

Despite its small appearance, this defensive tower dating to 1810 on the Plains of Abraham – one of four built by the British – is jam-packed with fascinating exhibits that explore the towers' engineering history and living conditions for the soldiers based here. History buffs can also seek out the nearby Martello Tower 2 and Martello Tower 4, which are usually closed to the public but viewable from the outside. (In case you’re wondering, Martello Tower 3 was torn down in 1905.)